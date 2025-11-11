Israel officially inaugurated its new embassy in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar led the opening ceremony and held a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sa'ar noted the importance of the day, while also acknowledging the somber moment in Israel as IDF Officer Hadar Goldin is laid to rest after 11 years in Hamas captivity. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Goldin family," he said.

Highlighting the shared values and mutual challenges of both countries, Sa'ar emphasized the similarities between Israel and Estonia, describing both as small nations committed to democracy, innovation, and security. "We had to fight - from our inception until today - against countries larger than ourselves. Against terrorist armies that seek our elimination," he stated.

The Foreign Minister praised Estonia for its global leadership in digital governance and affirmed that Israel has much to learn from its public-sector innovation. At the same time, he noted Israel's strengths in cybersecurity and defense systems, which could serve Estonia as a digitally advanced nation.

"We are already setting in motion these collaborations between Israel and Estonia," Sa'ar announced, adding that a business delegation from Israel, including about fifty companies, is in Tallinn to participate in a joint economic seminar. The delegation is focusing on sectors including Information and Communications Technology, defense, and cyber.

The opening of the embassy is the third under Sa'ar's leadership this year, following embassies opened in Moldova and Zambia. Estonia, a member of the European Union and NATO, has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992 and opened its embassy in Israel in 2009.

During his visit, Minister Sa'ar is also scheduled to meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Speaker of Parliament Lauri Hussar, and Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

Addressing recent threats to Israeli diplomats abroad, Minister Sa'ar referenced reports of Iranian plots to assassinate Israeli envoys, stating, "Iran constantly targets Israel’s embassies, ambassadors, and diplomats. We will not be deterred. On the contrary - we will continue to expand Israel’s relations around the world."

"The opening of the Embassy is a manifestation of our determination to strengthen relations between our countries at all levels: Political, economic, and people-to-people ties," he concluded.

Minister Sa'ar's trip to Estonia was preceded by a visit to Riga, where he met with Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.