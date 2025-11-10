Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Lusaka on Monday, where he was warmly received at the Presidential Palace by President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

The two leaders began with a diplomatic meeting, followed by an expanded bilateral session attended by members of both delegations. After the discussions, President Hichilema hosted President Herzog for a tour of the Presidential Gardens. President Herzog then signed the guest book at the Presidential Palace.

"This is a great honor for us to be here, and a great personal honor for me, as President of the State of Israel, to deliver a message on behalf of all Israelis. We love Africa, we love Zambia, and we are proud to be here," said President Herzog. "We bring with us the message that Israel wishes to share with Africa: a message of innovation and partnership in facing shared challenges, from food security and climate change to water, science, and technology."

President Herzog recalled President Hichilema's visit to Israel more than two years ago and expressed his admiration for Zambia's progress under President Hichilema's leadership. "Many Israeli entrepreneurs, companies, and NGOs are eager to come to Zambia-a large nation with a mission of doing good, promoting progress, and advancing its people," he stated.

Highlighting educational cooperation, President Herzog said, "We are always happy to welcome Zambian students who come to study in Israel and return home to contribute to their communities. We look forward to continued cooperation across many fields-that is precisely the purpose of this visit."

Addressing regional issues, President Herzog said, "We want peace. We seek peace. There is nothing we want more than peace with our Palestinian neighbors. Sadly, we went through a terrible period during the terrorist attack of October 7, two years ago-an atrocity that claimed the lives of citizens from many nations, including from African countries. Only last week, we brought home the body of a hostage from Tanzania, whose remains were found in Gaza. He was a student who came to Israel to study and work in agriculture, and who tragically lost his life. We are determined to bring all our hostages home. We are grateful to President Donald Trump for his leadership and for mediating this unique opportunity for peace."

President Hichilema welcomed the Israeli President and recalled his own visit to Israel in 2023. "This moment is especially meaningful-marking the return of the Israeli Embassy to Zambia," he said. "Our country is rich in opportunities and natural resources, and we want to share them with the State of Israel-through investments and cooperation in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, precision irrigation, and technology. To the people of Israel-you are most welcome in Zambia. We have some of the finest tourist destinations in the world, and we invite you to come and enjoy them."