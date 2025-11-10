The Vatican has launched an internal investigation into a member of its Pontifical Swiss Guard after two Jewish women reported being subjected to an antisemitic gesture during a papal event in St. Peter’s Square.

The incident allegedly occurred on 29 October during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Nostra aetate, a landmark Vatican declaration that redefined the Catholic Church's relationship with non-Christian religions. The anniversary event included a general audience with Pope Leo XIV, during which he delivered remarks strongly condemning antisemitism and affirming the Church’s commitment to interfaith dialogue.

According to testimony provided to Kathpress, an Austrian Catholic publication, Israeli author and theatre director Michal Govrin and her companion, Professor Vivian Liska, director of the Institute of Jewish Studies in Antwerp, were entering the square when they encountered a Swiss Guard. The guard allegedly hissed at them with marked contempt, uttering the words "les juifs" ("the Jews"). When confronted, he is said to have made a spitting gesture in their direction.

"We looked at each other, in complete shock," Govrin told the publication. She emphasized the jarring contrast between the alleged behavior and the spirit of reconciliation that the Vatican event was meant to celebrate. Govrin, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, had travelled from Jerusalem to participate in the interfaith gathering.

Swiss Guard spokesperson Cpl Eliah Cinotti confirmed that the guard in question had been placed under internal review. He described the investigation as part of standard procedure intended to uphold the professionalism of the guards. Cinotti stated that the incident appeared to have begun with a request to take a photo at the guard post, which then escalated. “The Swiss Guard completely distances itself from any form of antisemitism,” he said.

The Vatican issued a separate statement noting that a preliminary internal reconstruction of the event had taken place. The assessment indicated that “elements were allegedly identified that were interpreted as having antisemitic connotations.”

In her Kathpress interview, Govrin described how the experience cast a shadow over the otherwise hopeful event. She noted the painful irony of facing such hostility just before listening to the Pope’s words denouncing antisemitism. “The incident left a mark,” she said.

The audience in St. Peter’s Square brought together a wide range of religious representatives from around the world. Pope Leo XIV used the occasion to reflect on the original intentions behind Nostra aetate, which was promulgated in 1965 during the Second Vatican Council. He underscored that the declaration had first and foremost addressed the Church’s relationship with the Jewish people, and he reiterated that the Catholic Church condemns all forms of antisemitism, regardless of the source.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard, a ceremonial and security force with a history dating back to 1506, is widely recognized for its distinctive Renaissance-style uniforms and close presence to the Pope. The investigation has placed the unit under increased scrutiny as Church authorities work to determine whether misconduct occurred and what actions, if any, are appropriate in response.

The Vatican has not indicated when the internal review will be concluded.