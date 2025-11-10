Sefer HaChinuch (13th-century Spain) (Mitzva 25) tells us: “We are commanded to believe that the world has one God who brought into existence all that exists, and that His Power and His Will have brought about and continue to bring about everything that is, and that was, and that will be, forever …….. The underlying purpose of this mitzvah does not require explanation. It is a well-known fact and obvious to all that this belief is the foundation of the Jewish faith ... If one will merit to ascend the levels of wisdom, and will understand with his heart and see with his eyes, with decisive proof, that his belief that he initially accepted on faith is indeed true and obvious, and that there is no possibility of anything other than this, then he will have fulfilled this mitzvah obligation optimally.”

The Rambam describes how our forefather Avraham arrived at an awareness of God through careful study of the universe. He concluded that there is one God, who created and controls the entire universe. Avraham did not merely believe in the existence of God: he came to know Him.

The Rambam informs us that one can also attain this highest form of emunah-faith-through contemplation of God's incredible creation and through the study of the foundations of the universe, as informed by the Torah itself.

In this spirit, let's delve into the incredible wisdom of how the universe works scientifically to deepen and personalize our faith in God Almighty and gain the strength that comes as a result of one's faith. ( “A Tzadik, a righteous person, lives from his faith.” Chabakuk 2,6)

Everything that exists, from the tiniest quark to the grandest galaxy, is woven from one fundamental fabric-energy. Quantum physics and quantum mechanics have revealed that beneath all the visible layers of existence, an invisible field of pure potential energy lies. At the subatomic level, solidity disappears. What we call matter dissolves into patterns of energy and probabilities-an ocean of possibilities awaiting observation and interaction.

Scientists study this invisible domain to understand how order arises from apparent randomness, and how the unseen translates into the tangible. Through this exploration, humanity has harnessed profound principles that drive modern technology-from microchips to lasers to quantum computing-tools that mirror the very mystery from which they sprang. Yet, beyond the equations and theories lies a more profound realization: everything we see and touch is a temporary expression (almost an illusion) of the same underlying essence.

You, I, the tree outside, and the light of the stars-all are waves in the same quantum ocean of energy.

This recognition naturally prompts a deeper question: if everything originates from a unified, intelligent energy field, where does this intelligence come from? Where did the raw energy come from? Who created it? It certainly could not create itself.

The world we inhabit is not random. Every cell in the human body, every atom in a leaf, every law governing the dance of electrons reveals astounding precision and harmony. This intricacy points to a source-a universal intelligence beyond chance.

Energy itself, with its boundless creativity and self-organization, must have emerged and is the offspring of an infinite consciousness, from the all-pervading Divine Source that sustains all existence, as the Bible tells us (“In the beginning God Created” Genesis 1.1) and as the miracles recorded within attest.

In this light, God, the essence and source of this all-pervading energy, is not distant or unrelated to creation. God is the substance that animates every particle of existence. Every form, every motion, every breath is an expression of that Infinite Intelligence, compassion, and mercy.

Quantum physics has introduced us not merely to uncertainty, but to unity-to the realization that the material and the spiritual are not opposites but expressions of the same truth. It is God who created them to appear different from one another, and, as viewed through various instruments of perception.

To internalize this awareness and reality is transformative.

When one realizes that everything-self, world, and cosmos-is an expression of one Divine Energy, fear dissipates, separation dissolves, and purpose becomes clear. The same intelligence that organizes galaxies also orchestrates the beating of your heart. Living with this awareness changes how one thinks, acts, and feels. Each moment becomes sacred, each encounter divine, and every breath a participation in the infinite rhythm of God. “In all your ways, you should know God.” Proverbs 3.6 becomes natural.

When one realizes that God, with His superior intelligence and infinite mercy, is always present ( “I place God before me all the time” Psalms 16:8), one's faith and trust in God take on an entirely new dimension and strength.

Faith and trust in God become clearer and easier to connect with. The man who trusts only in God walks a path few dare to follow. While the world seeks certainty in money, status, and connections, he steps into the unknown with invisible strength. He does not look to people or systems but depends on the only thing that truly matters: God alone. “Those who put their trust in God will have God's strength”, as Isaiah 40:31 states.

This kind of trust doesn't start with loud promises; it begins silently, during those painful moments when doubt roars the loudest (“and Aaron was silent” Vayikra 10.3).

When friends drift away and resources disappear, he stays steady because his foundation rests on The Rock, not sand. (Psalm 55) He has struggled with silence, questioned the waiting, and shed unseen tears, yet each tear became a building block for faith that no storm could shake.

When others bow to fear, he bows to God. While others rely on human plans, he relies on divine promises. He moves when God says move and waits when God says wait. Quietly, consistently, and courageously, he trusts-and that trust became a transformation. His breakthroughs come not from resistance but from surrender. His faith moves mountains through obedience, and his prayers unlock doors no human key could open.

When a person trusts only in God, they become immune to manipulation and fear. His soul belongs to one Master and is anchored beyond this world. He is free, not because life is simple, but because he is no longer enslaved to anxiety. He does not need to know the route, only the Guide. Even if hidden or misunderstood, those who trust God's genuine kindness will have it surround them. (Psalm 32:10) His peace and purpose speak louder than ambition ever could. His faith transforms not only his outer life but, most importantly, his inner landscape.

True faith begins in silence (Psalm 65) and surrender (Psalm 25), not in noise or public display, but in the quiet places where the heart is stripped of illusions. Trust is born when comfort collapses, when plans fail, and only belief remains. God will not compete for trust; He removes what we cling to so that we may learn to rely entirely on Him. Through silence, waiting, and wrestling with uncertainty, God builds faith that cannot be shaken. Surrender becomes a daily practice-laying down logic, timing, and control. That surrender frightens darkness itself, for nothing can control a soul whose security rests in God.

A person who trusts God lives by a different rhythm than the world’s. He waits for divine guidance, unconcerned with trends or urgency. While others rush, he listens. When God says move, he obeys, even when logic cannot explain the path. Obedience often looks foolish to the world, but heaven perceives things differently. What seems uncertain to humans is perfect timing in divine design. His confidence is not in predictions but in His presence. He would rather err trying to follow God than succeed by ignoring Him.

As his journey continues, he acts from peace, not pressure; from purpose, not popularity. He learns that real strength is born of surrender. Dependency, on the All Merciful God mocked by the world, becomes his most incredible power, for in weakness God's strength is made complete. His prayers are not routine-they are lifelines. His calm in the midst of chaos unsettles the fearful, and his humility shields him from pride. While others panic at lack, he rests in provision, for he knows who his Source is.

This peace is not denial but certainty in disguise. He knows storms will come but trusts the One who calms them. Pain is real, but so is the healing process. Delay is not denial, and silence is not abandonment. From this comes quiet strength and steady presence-a peace that surpasses circumstance. His faith becomes armor; his faith and attachment to God, the anchor that keeps him steady through shifting tides. He carries hidden fire-steady, unwavering, alive through surrender.

In the same way that quantum energy invisibly holds all creation together, divine trust keeps the soul aligned, in resonance with the source of the universe itself.

Faith, like energy, may be invisible, but it animates all life. Just as quantum fields express infinite potential, faith allows that potential to unfold in spiritual form. Both point toward a reality where the unseen governs the seen, where surrender (bittul), not control, releases the highest order of power.

From a scientific perspective, this harmony between faith and physics reflects a consistent principle: order emerges from the unseen. In quantum theory, coherence and entanglement connect particles across distances in ways that defy classical separation. On a human level, trust in God creates a kind of spiritual coherence, aligning the mind and heart with divine intention. Just as the quantum field binds the physical world through invisible forces, faith binds the soul to the field of divine intelligence, the source that brings all blessings to the forefront. Both describe systems maintained not by chaos, but by deeper connectivity.

God honors radical trust (“trust God in all circumstances, eternally” Isaiah 26.4) in the same way that the universe honors alignment with its laws. Such trust produces stability, purpose, and inner equilibrium. It cultivates humility and unlocks creative potential in ways that are both spiritually and psychologically measurable. Neuroscience even affirms that trust and prayer reduce anxiety, enhance focus, and restore the brain’s rhythm to patterns of equilibrium and resilience-echoing what faith has long known intuitively.

Ultimately, the man who trusts only God embodies what both science and spirituality affirm: that the unseen is more real than what we can see, that surrender leads to alignment, and that reliance on the Source is not weakness but the highest form of strength.

Quantum physics proposes an interconnected universe maintained by invisible laws, and faith recognizes this same truth in a divine manner. Both suggest that all life originates from one unified field of intelligence and Infinite Mercy-and the more we trust that Source, the more the universe responds in harmony.

"How abundant and great are Your works, God, with wisdom You made them all; the earth is full of Your possessions!" (Psalms 104.24) Rabbi Menachem Mendel Morgenstern (1787-1859), the Kotzker Rebbe, observed that “Your possessions” can also be translated homiletically as "ways to acquire You."

Thanks to modern science, the world abounds with clear evidence of God's mastery more than ever. Today, more than ever, there are infinite opportunities for man to acquire a solid faith in the Almighty Creator.

