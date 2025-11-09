The Ohio House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation establishing the Ohio Israel Trade & Innovation Partnership, a move designed to deepen economic and technological ties between Ohio and the State of Israel.

The bill, a key priority of Ohio Jewish Communities, received widespread support from Jewish communal organizations, leading business and economic development entities, and interfaith allies.

"With this vote, the Ohio House sends two clear signals. First, Ohio is ready to build out its 21st Century innovation footprint via strategic partnerships and collaborations," said Howie Beigelman, President and CEO of Ohio Jewish Communities.

"And there’s no country more innovative, more adept at starting up and scaling up in the industries Ohio already leads in-from aerospace to agrictech, cyber to life sciences, defensetech to smart mobility, and from semiconductors to smart manufacturing-than Israel," Beigelman added.

The bill establishes a commission and partnership office to connect Ohio and Israeli businesses, academic institutions, and innovators, facilitating joint research and development, commercial cooperation, and pilot projects.

Beigelman also addressed antisemitic rhetoric voiced during committee hearings. "The Ohio House handily rejects the Jew-hatred and bigotry that was blatantly on display by opponents of the bill during the committee process, sending a message that hate has no home in Ohio," he said.

With the ceasefire still holding and hostages returned, Beigelman noted the potential for increased economic cooperation. "Israel’s economy has shown incredible resilience since the massacres and attacks of October 7. Ohio’s economy has similarly recently undergone a massive realignment. Now is the time to bet on such peace dividends."

The bipartisan bill, HB 188, was introduced by Reps. Thomas Hall and Eric Synenberg, and now it counts 40 cosponsors. Among them are Reps. Dani Isaacsohn, Allison Russo, Jason Stephens, Phil Plummer, Marilyn John, Adam Bird, Steve Demetriou, Nick Santucci, Josh Williams, Beryl Brown Piccolantonio, Dontavius Jarrells, James Hoops, and Karen Brownlee.

"Kudos to Reps. Hall and Synenberg, who led on this bill continuously, taking comments and criticism from supporters, opponents, and interested parties alike, to craft a final bill for passage that garnered overwhelming support," Beigelman said.

He also thanked Speaker Jason Stephens, Committee Chair James Hoops, and Ranking Member Karen Brownlee for their leadership in advancing the measure.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where companion legislation, SB 200, has already received its first hearing in the Finance Committee.

The legislation has received the backing of a broad and diverse group of organizations spanning the business, academic, faith-based, and communal sectors. Among those supporting the initiative are the Ohio Business Roundtable, Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Youngstown Business Incubator, Ohio Life Sciences, Parallax Advance Research, and the University of Rio Grande.

The legislation received strong support from Jewish groups, including endorsements from CUFI Action Fund, StandWithUs, Jewish Federations of North America, JewishAkron, Canton Jewish Community Federation, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Federation of Cleveland, JewishColumbus, Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, and the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.