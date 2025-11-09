Across the world, criticism of Israel is increasing, and many Jews are finding it harder to stand openly with the Jewish State. People speak about the importance of supporting Israel, but the truth goes deeper. Jews outside Israel must understand that they are not supporting Israel as much as Israel is supporting them.

With assimilation spreading in many countries, and with Jewish communities abroad struggling to slow it, Israel has become the main anchor of Jewish identity. Israel gives Jews abroad a sense of belonging, pride, and strength, even for those who may not observe very much.

In many ways, Israel is holding Jewish life together in the diaspora far more than diaspora communities are able to do.

This gives new meaning to a well-known Mishnah in Pirkei Avot. The Mishnah (Avot 5:3) teaches that Avraham Avinu was tested with ten tests (nisyonot) and stood firm in every one: “עֲשָׂרָה נִסְיוֹנוֹת נִתְנַסָּה אַבְרָהָם אָבִינוּ עָלָיו הַשָּׁלוֹם, וְעָמַד בְּכֻלָּם.” The commentators explain these tests in different ways. Rambam, in his Commentary to the Mishnah, lists them one by one and ends with the Akeidah, quoting “קַח־נָא אֶת־בִּנְךָ” (Bereishis 22:2). For Rambam, the final and hardest test is the binding of Yitzchak.

Rabbeinu Yonah offers another view (Rabbeinu Yonah to Avot 5:3). He writes that the last test was Avraham’s struggle to buy a burial place for Sarah from the Bnei Cheit: “אף על פי שהקב"ה הבטיחו ליתן לו את הארץ, ולא הרהר אחר מידותיו.” According to Rabbeinu Yonah, the nisayon was that Avraham, even after Hashem’s promise that the land would one day be his, still had to plead and pay full price for a small plot in the very land promised to him.

The Torah describes how Avraham, after hearing Hashem’s promise “כִּי אֶת־כָּל־הָאָרֶץ אֲשֶׁר אַתָּה רֹאֶה-לְךָ אֶתְּנֶנָּה” (Bereishis 13:15), still had to say “תְּנוּ לִי אֲחֻזַּת־קֶבֶר” (23:4) and then ask again for “מְעָרַת הַמַּכְפֵּלָה… בְּכֶסֶף מָלֵא” (23:9). Avraham did not complain and did not question Hashem. He accepted the situation and did what had to be done. Rabbeinu Yonah teaches that this was the final test: holding on to Hashem’s promise even when the promise seemed very far from being fulfilled.

Jews today can understand this. After the Holocaust, many believed the Jewish people had already endured the greatest test in their history. But Jewish history shows that nisyonot do not end, even after the hardest times. The founding of the State of Israel did not end the struggles of the Jewish people. It opened a new chapter. Israel has had to face dangers, wars, and terrible attacks-including the tragedy of October 7, the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

At the same time, Jews outside Israel have faced another struggle: the weakening of Jewish identity. Many even speak as if Israel is a burden or a problem. But this view is mistaken. Communities abroad are becoming smaller, and assimilation is spreading quickly. In truth, Israel gives Jews everywhere the strength to feel connected to their heritage and to Klal Yisrael.

This brings us back to Avraham’s test, his nisayon. His test was to secure a place for Sarah in the land promised to him, even when he saw no sign of that promise coming to pass. Avraham did what a Jew does-he held on to Eretz Yisrael with all his strength.

Jews outside Israel face a similar test today: to remain Jewish, to hold on to identity, and to push back against the forces that weaken Jewish life.

Jews in Israel must continue building and protecting the country, knowing that their efforts keep Jewish identity alive for Jews everywhere.

Jews inside and outside Israel depend on one another. When Israel is strong, Jews abroad are stronger. And when Jews abroad work to preserve Jewish identity, they strengthen the bond of Klal Yisrael.

The duty of Jews everywhere is to face the nisyonot of our generation with the same firmness that Avraham Avinu showed. This means staying strong in faith and identity, holding on to Eretz Yisrael, and bringing others closer to Torah and mitzvot.

Jews abroad must fight assimilation and stay connected to the Jewish people.

Jews in Israel must keep building, protecting, and strengthening the country, and encourage all Jews to commit themselves to Torah ideals-like Avraham, who brought people to believe in Avinu Shebashamayim, in HaKadosh Baruch Hu-by drawing close those who feel distant and helping them live a life of Torah and mitzvot.

And all Jews must stay loyal to who we are, even when the world criticizes us.

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz is a member of the Israeli Chief Rabbinate Council