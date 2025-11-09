To the friend of Israel,

Senator Lindsey Graham-

We read with care your interview with The Jerusalem Post (Lindsey Graham to Post: Two-states- the 'only' solution" November 1, 2025), in which you argued that the only way to preserve Israel as both Jewish and democratic is separation from the Palestinian Arabs and the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state under new leadership that would offer the Palestinian Arabs a political horizon and different education for their children.

In the following lines we wish to respond to that claim - a claim we have no doubt comes from a heart that loves Israel and from genuine concern for its future - but which we believe is dangerous and jeopardizes Israel.

Precisely because we consider you a true friend of Israel, we felt it appropriate to answer your words frankly and openly, and from a deep sense of pain. Your call for further Israeli concessions stems from a desire to believe that behind the Palestinian Arab adversary there are good intentions as well; however, that call means sacrificing Israel’s security and future in exchange for a little temporary quiet.

As you know, since 1967 Israel has moved along a course of concessions and withdrawals. We did not initiate the war in which we liberated the heart of our land - land that belongs to the Jewish people by an indisputable historical right - and yet the State of Israel was required to make a long series of concessions: at the Temple Mount, in the Sinai, under the Oslo Accords, in Gaza, and elsewhere.

All those withdrawals and concessions did not lead to peace, but to further painful bloodshed.

After such a bloody experience, there is no rational reason to assume that another concession will produce a different result. Another concession would leave Israel only seventeen kilometers across at its narrowest point and would incite Israel’s enemies to rush to seize what little remains of it from within that Palestinian Arab state, thereby realizing the Palestinian Arab dream that has never faded: the destruction of Israel, God forbid.

This is not only about Israel. It concerns the entire Western world.

A concession of this dangerous kind by Israel is not only an Israeli matter but a matter for the free world as a whole. Israel is not merely a Middle Eastern state; it is the only democracy in the region, the only country that stands by signatures and agreements, whereas the reliability of its neighbors’ agreements depends on whoever rules them.

Changes of leadership - which occur again and again in the Middle East - undermine regional stability and cast doubt on whether any agreement signed today will hold tomorrow. Israel is the only bulwark in the Middle East for Western values: human liberty, the sanctity of life, equality, science, and progress.

Israel faces an Islamic culture that advocates domination, coercion, and war. Even moderate Muslims are bound by Sharia law and by the idea of imposing their religion over the world. Their prophet is for them a historical model for using lies and smooth talk to defeat and destroy the enemy. As we recall, the 9/11 attacks were carried out by individuals from Muslim-majority countries often considered “moderate.” The signatories of the Abraham Accords act out of economic and security interest in the face of the Iranian threat. There is no guarantee those accords will endure after the fall of the ayatollahs’ regime.

In your interview, you cited the post-World War II examples of Japan and Germany as proof that a new world and new reality are possible. It is worth remembering that those two countries only changed course after total and absolute defeat. By contrast, the call for Israeli concessions and the creation of a Palestinian Arab state would be a reward to the Nazis who live in Gaza, Judea and Samaria. Surveys show that 82 percent of Arabs in Judea and Samaria supported the brutal October 7 massacre. Do they deserve a prize for that support?

The cultural gap between East and West

The Muslim world is grounded in a radical religious conception that does not allow for the political horizon you described in the interview. Their hopes and visions will not change, and therefore the education they give their children will not change either - and consequently no different, moderate, peace-loving leadership will arise among them.

Let us quote a few lines from researcher Kobi Eliraz in his study “Israeli Policy in Judea and Samaria: Beyond Oslo,” conducted as part of the “A New Strategic Agenda for Israel” initiative published by the Argaman Institute (October 2025):

“The Palestinian arena in Judea and Samaria is unstable. Continued reality as it stands poses a severe threat to the State of Israel. The Palestinian leadership does not accept our very existence. It educates the next generation to deep hatred of Israel and remains committed to the phased doctrine for establishing a Palestinian state from the river to the sea.

"There are continuing terrorism threats and the Palestinian Authority (PA) is unable or unwilling to contend with them, alongside the danger that these forces will be turned against us. The PA is leading international efforts to weaken Israel’s standing, systematically taking over C areas, unilaterally creating facts on the ground, and damaging natural resources and the environment. These threats intensified after the Hamas attack and the PA does not distinguish itself from Hamas’s aspirations.

"There is no way that from the present situation will emerge a Palestinian Arab leadership that genuinely desires true peace with Israel. It is clear to most Israelis that establishing a Palestinian state would mean the ‘Hamastanization’ of Judea and Samaria and a existential threat to the State of Israel, and therefore we must abandon once and for all the illusion of separation embodied in the Oslo concept.” End of quote.

Senator Graham, Europe has already fallen victim to Islamic takeover. New York has already fallen victim to Islamic takeover. The general trend is the spread of Islam in the West, which tries by all means to avoid confrontation and a struggle for its principles and values, and again and again gives way, retreats, and folds. Thus it was with Chamberlain’s detached declaration of ‘peace in our time,’ which proved worthless within less than a year when Germany invaded Poland and World War II began.

So it was with the Oslo Accords, signed with the mass murderer Arafat: euphoria on the White House lawn, the Nobel Peace Prize - and the result was a tidal wave of bloody terror that continues to this day, the culmination of which was the October 7 massacre.

From your words, regrettably, Senator Graham, it seems you too do not see the reality or stand up to it. History teaches us one simple lesson: reconciliation with dictators is not true peace.

We add here a note about the treaty with Egypt, which some insist was a success; yet Egypt’s unbounded rearmament in the Sinai, contrary to the treaty’s provisions, demonstrates Egypt’s turn toward war - this time with advanced American weaponry.

The only dam against terror - a strong and sovereign Israel

The Western response must be to strengthen Israel, not weaken it. Instead of pressuring Israel to concede and establish an enemy state in its heart, Israel should be strengthened by applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza area - these are biblical homelands. If there are Arab states sincerely desiring peace, that will be their test.

These states often understand Palestinian Arab aspirations to destroy Israel better than Western countries do. If they want peace, stability, prosperity, and security, they should reject the idea of a Palestinian Arab state entirely and understand that Israeli sovereignty is what brings all of that.

Israeli sovereignty - an American interest

It is important to emphasize that not only is Israeli sovereignty not contrary to American interests, it is what fulfills them.

The United States needs a reliable ally in the Middle East, an anchor of democracy, liberty, and stability. Israel is that anchor. Weakening Israel or undermining its sovereignty weakens not just Israel but the entire Western strategic camp and its values.

The application of Israeli sovereignty from the sea to the Jordan will provide clear borders, prevent the security vacuum that Iran and ISIS would exploit. From an American perspective, a sovereign and secure Israel means a steadier American standing on the side of justice and reduces the need for American military involvement in the region.

Our friend Senator Graham, we are not acting for a political moment but for the future of the Jewish people and the world at large. There is much truth in your words about the need to separate from the Palestinian Arabs. To that end we should encourage and strengthen President Donald Trump’s plan for Arab emigration. This program is the most realistic and the one proven in countless cases throughout history and among many peoples and nations to be the correct and effective recipe that will bring an end to conflicts, struggles, and wars.

An orderly emigration program has enabled new, safe lives for emigrants. Against dozens of Arab Muslim countries occupying vast territories stands one Jewish state whose entire area, including Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip, is no larger than the state of New Jersey.

There is no room in Israel’s tiny territory for partition - not with a friendly polity and certainly not with an enemy entity sworn to bring about Israel’s destruction and to rise upon its ruins.

To realize the most realistic plan, a special ministry for Arab emigration should be established, and this ministry should include partner states from the Abraham Accords.

Mr. Graham, someone who truly loves Israel will strengthen it, not seek to divide it.

With friendship,

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, Co-Chairs, The Sovereignty Movement