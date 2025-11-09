Duvi Honig is Founder & CEO, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce

“To everything there is a season… a time to dance, and a time to refrain.” - King Solomon in Ecclesiastes.

This moment in Jewish history is one of extraordinary visibility.

Our people once again take center stage - our tears, our courage, and our faith broadcast around the world. The return of the living Jewish hostages stirred the conscience of nations. For a brief moment, the world was watching the Jewish people not as victims, but as victors. Then the funerals of the murdered hostages gave us pause. It is never black and white.

As King Solomon taught, even joy requires discernment. There is indeed a time to dance - and a time to refrain from dancing.

The world’s focus on Israel and the Jewish people has brought admiration from millions, but it has also re-awakened the oldest of human emotions: envy. For decades, antisemitism was more visible on the political left. Now, disturbingly, it is emerging with new boldness from the far right - within the very circles that once claimed to stand with us.

Figures like Tucker Carlson now speak openly with tones of resentment and hostility toward Jews and Israel while going unpunished. What once hid behind coded language now echoes in prime time, while much of Republican leadership looks the other way. Their silence emboldens the poison.

This is not politics - it is prophecy fulfilled, the ancient pattern repeating itself. When Jews succeed, when we are honored, when the world turns its gaze upon us, jealousy awakens. What we are witnessing in parts of the MAGA movement is not patriotism gone astray; it is the same disease of envy that for centuries has sought to scapegoat the Jewish people whenever we rise to prominence.

And yet, amid this rising hostility, we also have reason to give thanks.

From the depths of our hearts, we express profound gratitude to President Donald J. Trump for making the impossible possible - for bringing our live and most of our murdered hostages home. His courage, conviction, and compassion have united the world in awe. For that, we applaud him with sincerity and appreciation.

But as we in the United States prepare for the planned hostages’ arrival in Washington, we must celebrate with wisdom while remembering the fallen. The images of Jewish families embraced, of joy and relief, are powerful - yet we must temper our celebration. Firstly, too many already whisper that “the Jews are getting all the attention.” It is that whisper that becomes the roar of hatred when left unchecked. In addition, let us also remember how many Israeli soldiers paid the ultimate price in this war.

Let us remember who we are - a people whose faith is rooted not in noise but in depth. Our survival has always depended on knowing when to speak and when to stay silent, when to dance and when to refrain.

Today, it is time for gratitude - but also for grace. Time for celebration - but with humility. Time to rejoice - but with awareness that the same spotlight that illuminates our miracles reminds us of our losses and can also attract the envy of those who resent that light.

King Solomon’s wisdom is not ancient poetry; it is a survival guide.

This is our time to dance - and our time to refrain from dancing.