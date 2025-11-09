Elhai Refua, a close friend of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, describes the long period of waiting since he received the notification of Hadar's abduction during Operation Protective Edge. He said that as long as Hadar has not returned, the operation is not over.

"Operation Protective Edge began 11 years ago, and must end now with Hadar's return," Refua said in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

He referred to the family's decision to hold a symbolic funeral without a body, and explained that the public did not understand that it was only a symbolic ceremony. The consequences, he said, were severe. "People said, 'I don't understand, there was a funeral, what do you want?'"

He sharply criticized Hamas, which he says continues to play with the body of an IDF soldier. "Hadar was held by Hamas for 11 years; Hamas is playing with this situation,"

Since Hadar's death, the bond between Refua and the Goldin family - particularly with his brother Tzur - has strengthened. They continue to act together for a single clear goal: to bring Hadar to his final rest.

Refua sought to emphasize Hadar's unique character - a gentle, creative, quiet leader. He said that everyone who knew him was affected. "I was his friend, but also his student - we were study partners in the pre-military program."

Refua, who also composes music, wrote a special melody in Hadar's memory. He said he is waiting to play it at the right moment, when he will finally return to be burid in Israel. "The tune is called 'Strength and Humility' in memory of Hadar. With God's help I think this is the right time to release it to the world."