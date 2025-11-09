A 31-year-old man was arrested in the central German city of Hanau on Thursday after painting swastikas with his own blood on dozens of cars, mailboxes, and buildings.

Police spokesman Thomas Leipold said the incident began overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, when officers were alerted to a red swastika drawn on a vehicle’s hood. A wider search revealed similar markings on about 50 vehicles across the area. Forensic testing later confirmed the substance used was human blood.

Investigators traced the suspect, a Romanian citizen residing in Hanau, to his apartment after reviewing witness testimony and surveillance footage. According to police, the man appeared intoxicated and bore self-inflicted injuries. “His motive appears to be very personal and likely work-related - he simply broke down,” Leipold said.

Authorities ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the suspect. Further details were not released due to German privacy laws.

Hanau Mayor Klaus Kaminsky condemned the incident, noting the city’s painful history. “In a place that was deeply scarred by the racist attack of February 19, 2020, such an act is profoundly disturbing,” he said. “What happened here crosses every line of decency and humanity. Swastikas have no place in our city. We will not allow such symbols to spread fear or division.”