The Maccabean Spirit: Standing Strong Against Those Who Would Erase Us

Most of us know the Hanukkah story: the Maccabees defeated the Greeks, reclaimed the Temple, and miraculously, one day's worth of oil burned for eight. But at its core, Hanukkah commemorates something even more fundamental: a small group of Jews who refused to let their people be erased.

The Seleucid Greeks didn't just want to conquer Judea politically. They wanted to eliminate Jewish practice, Jewish identity, Jewish existence itself. They banned brit milah, Shabbat observance, and Torah study. They desecrated the Beit Hamikdash. Their message was clear: there is no place for Jews who insist on being Jewish.

The Maccabees' response was equally clear: "Mi LaHashem Elai" - "Whoever is for G-d, join me." They refused to disappear, they refused to be intimidated, and they fought back.

Why Unity Matters Now More Than Ever

We are living in a time of Jews around the world facing new and old threats. Antisemitism is surging on college campuses, in the streets, in the halls of city governments. Jewish students are harassed for wearing Stars of David. Jewish businesses are vandalized. Jews are told to hide their identity for their own safety.

The pressure to make ourselves smaller, to be less visible, to apologize for our existence - it's the same ancient demand, now wearing modern clothing. But Hanukkah reminds us of an essential truth: when external forces threaten Jewish existence, our response must be united and unwavering. The Maccabees understood this; Mattityahu and his sons rallied Jews around their common identity: not divided by tribe or town, but unified by their commitment to remain Jewish no matter the cost.

When enemies seek to intimidate us into silence, when they try to make us ashamed of our heritage, when they work to push us out of public spaces - that's precisely when we must stand together, visible and proud. Jewish survival has always depended on unity.

The Menorah's Message: Pride, Unity, and Courage

The Hanukkah menorah itself embodies the message of unity. Eight flames, each representing a different night, yet all kindled from the same source. The Talmud debates whether we should light one candle each night or increase the light progressively. The accepted practice, to add a candle each night, teaches us something beautiful: unity does not mean uniformity. Each light is distinct, yet together they create something greater.

When we place our menorahs in our windows, we are making a public declaration. In the Maccabees' time, displaying Jewish symbols was an act of courage; today, in many places around the world, it still is. The lit menorah says: "I am proudly Jewish. I stand with my people. I will not hide."

This Hanukkah, as we kindle our menorahs, let's reflect on what we are truly celebrating. We are not just marking a historical event. We are participating in an ongoing story of Jewish resilience, courage, and unity. The Maccabees didn't fight so that we could be ambivalent about our Jewishness; they fought so that we could live proudly as Jews, connected to our tradition, our land, and each other.

As we watch the flames dance in our windows, let us remember: every menorah lit is an act of Jewish pride. Every blessing recited is a declaration of continuity. Every Hanukkah celebrated is a statement that we refuse to disappear.

Bringing the Message Home

How do we translate these ideas into our daily lives? It starts with the symbols we display and the values we teach. When we choose a menorah that proudly displays the Star of David, when we select Hanukkah decorations that declare "Am Yisrael Chai," “the People of Israel live,” we are not just purchasing holiday items - we are making a statement about who we are and what we stand for.

Supporting Jewish and Israeli artists who create meaningful holiday pieces is itself an act of Jewish pride and unity. At Judaica Webstore, we have spent over two decades working with Israeli artisans to bring beautiful, meaningful Judaica artifacts to Jewish homes around the world. Our collection of Hanukkah menorahs, from traditional designs to contemporary pieces that boldly proclaim "Am Yisrael Chai," represents more than holiday decorations. Each piece is a connection to our people, our heritage, and our unbreakable spirit.

This Hanukkah, as we face the challenges of our time, let's light our menorahs with the pride of the Maccabees. Let's use the holiday as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us as a people. Let's choose symbols that reflect our values and teach our children what it means to be proudly, unapologetically Jewish.

The Maccabees fought for our right to live as Jews. The least we can do is honor their legacy by doing exactly that - openly, proudly, and together.

Chag Hanukkah Sameach, and may your lights shine bright!

