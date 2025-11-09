A Masterpiece of Modern Living in Modiin

Nestled between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is one of the fastest growing cities in Israel. Modiin.

Life in Modiin offers an exceptional quality of living, combining the peace of a suburban setting with the convenience of urban accessibility. Tree-lined streets, beautifully maintained parks, and modern infrastructure provide a perfect backdrop for family life. There is a strong sense of community, a sense of safety, and an active social calendar - from cultural events to youth programs - making it one of Israel’s most desirable areas to call home. Here, residents enjoy a rare blend of serenity, connection, and opportunity and the diversity of languages heard in the streets makes it super cosmopolitan. This is why more and more Olim are choosing to call Modiin home.

Built on the last available lot in Buchman, adjacent to the lush and tranquil Reut neighborhood, the ART Project enjoys an exceptional location. The ART Buchman Project by Galnor Real Estate Developers introduces an exclusive collection of 24 stunning three-story villas, perfectly situated in one of Modiin’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Each villa has been meticulously designed to the highest standards, featuring elegant architecture, private underground parking, and spacious private gardens - all thoughtfully crafted to deliver the ultimate living experience.

Villa De Vinchi, Art Buchman צילום: Galnor

Each villa spans an impressive 2,800 ft² (260 square meters), meticulously designed across three levels. Boasting five spacious bedrooms, a generous basement, a dedicated garage, and ample storage rooms, these homes are the perfect blend of luxury and functionality. The design ethos balances cutting-edge modernity with enduring elegance that will continue to delight for years to come. The basements can be expanded and used as a home office, clinic, or separate apartment/living space - the options are endless.

Residents benefit from Buchman’s well-established community atmosphere, renowned educational institutions, active youth movements, and a wealth of local amenities. With close proximity to synagogues, parks, shops, and sports centers, and offering quick access to major roads and city entrances, ART Buchman seamlessly blends convenience, comfort, and sophistication.

“Buchman ART is not just about beautifully designed homes; it’s about a lifestyle”, explains Chen Cohen from Galnor. “Each villa is positioned on an individual plot, ensuring privacy while maintaining a strong sense of community. Picture your morning coffee in the tranquility of your private garden, bathed in the warm Israeli sunshine, or entertain friends and family in your expansive living area that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living”.

Modern Living in Modiin צילום: Galnor

The Buchman neighborhood is known for its vibrant Anglo-Saxon community, home to many English-speaking families from the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, and Australia. This diverse, welcoming community has built a warm, inclusive environment where newcomers easily integrate and form lasting friendships. The presence of English-speaking schools, synagogues, and social networks ensures a smooth transition for families making Aliyah or relocating within Israel, creating a neighborhood that feels both international and deeply connected to Israeli life.

“We made aliyah in our 40’s and wanted a community that we would feel comfortable with, that understood our mentality, but also had excellent schooling and integration into Israeli society for our teens. Modiin had all of that and more”, explained Sharon, mother of 4 from New Jersey.

The project offers three distinct villa models to choose from - Da Vinci, Picasso, and Dali. Each features spacious basements and generous gardens, with the flexibility to personalize layouts and finishes at this crucial stage of development. Occupancy is immediate, and prices start at NIS 7,690,000.

For over 40 years, the Galnor Group has been shaping Israel’s landscape with excellence. With extensive experience in residential, commercial, and public developments, Galnor’s legacy of innovation, precision, and reliability continues to set new standards in real estate.

ART Buchman invites you to curate your future.

By: Lee Gilbert