Soldiers of the 9th Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade left a battalion event several times following a performance by a military band that included female singing. The event took place this week to mark the end of the battalion's operations in the Gaza Strip, after nearly two years of continuous fighting.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the soldiers and their families and included several musical pieces performed by a military band that included female singers. As a result, religiously observant soldiers repeatedly left the hall due to the Jewish precept that prohibits men from listening to women singing. The peak occurred at the end of the evening, when female singers were included even in the national anthem, which the soldiers left as well.

Many religious soldiers from numerous Yeshivas serve in the battalion.

In another case reported to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, female soldiers were brought in to lead a dance activity with male soldiers in the Etzion region, many of whom are religious.

החיילות מרקידות את לוחמי הגמר עציון צילום: באדיבות המצלם

The organization Soldiers' Wives for the Sanctity of the Camp sharply criticized the events and their messaging. "There is no entity in the IDF that takes responsibility for the sanctity of the camp and laws of modesty, and the gender-neutral agenda distresses day after day the religious soldiers who give their lives. Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir must wake up. There is no way to draft haredim without respecting the lifestyle of religious soldiers in the only Jewish army in the world."

In response to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, the IDF spokesperson said, "The IDF operates according to the orders of the Joint Service. The activities described did not include mandatory participation."