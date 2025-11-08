Before reviewing the subsequent analyses, it must be noted that younger people in general often have a more naive, idealistic outlook upon how things should be-without considering the special events/circumstances which throw wrenches into the actual situations which emerge.
I, too, was one of those youths, a little later became a member of the London based Anti-Slavery Society, joined numerous wildlife, humane, and conservation organizations, etc. and so forth. Perhaps, if you are a parent, you did similar things.
I would submit that for parents who actually care themselves, it would be wise to share all this information with their children as early as possible:
What is that Zionism idea all about? A primer for Jewish students.
For most impressionable youth and others as well, the human toll in war is horrible. And I certainly agree…
But when war is forced upon a people and nation-repeatedly-by enemies who unabashedly swear that their goal is to totally exterminate both that nation’s people and nation itself, idealism must give way to realism. This is especially true when the victims belong to the most persecuted and oppressed people this planet has ever known-Jews.
Younger Jews in the Diaspora, especially in Western countries like America, and raised by parents who didn’t care much themselves, for whatever excuse they had, are especially prone to just forsake their troublesome identities in order to be more successful and acceptable in an overwhelmingly non-Jewish society.
They may witness and be victimized by limited acts of antisemitism today (was much worse in centuries past), but do not face extermination.
Israel’s Jews, however, are indeed faced with the above eventuality- unless they do what all other nations and peoples have done to protect themselves after being mercilessly & wantonly attacked:
Hit back-and as hard as possible to finally put an end to such existential threats:
Today’s educational system, which does so much to affect (infect?) students’s ways of thinking, when considered in terms of Arab-Israeli issues, has been fed billions of dollars by Arab petro-potentates which comes with an obvious insidious price tag: higher indoctrination instead of higher education regarding any and all subjects even vaguely pertaining to the Arab-Israeli conflict, from elementary school onwards.
It’s all part of too many Arabs’s Islamist broader plan for the conquest of the kafir/infidel West, and the defeat and/or slaughter of their hated kilab yahud “Jew dog” enemies.
This is not in any way “Islamophobia.”
It’s an accurate assessment by someone who has studied such topics most of his professional and private life.
While some of what’s now happening may seem unbelievable, a serious review of what is actually transpiring across America and beyond is frightening and indeed eye-opening. And too often the gullible public is unaware of what’s unfolding in school systems, politics, the media, and elsewhere all across the country, indeed, across the entire world.
Such anti-Israel, Arab oil-greased funding affects what textbooks and other reading and resources are used, required reading lists, and who gets to teach subjects which in any way deal with the Middle East and surrounding areas…
What type of sickened subhuman beasts do such things? The ones too many American Jewish youths now defend, along with the jihadis’s other useful idiots.
Had Hamas & its many “non-combatant” Arab civilian supporters (many who took photos of themselves partaking in the bloodlust of October 7th and posting on the internet) not invaded Israel; and had Hamas Arabs not committed a double war crime as written in the Geneva Conventions on War by committing atrocities and then running back to Gaza to hide behind their women and children, using them as human shields, and embedding themselves in apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, and other civilian areas, the destruction seen on television would never have happened, and the death toll would be much lower.
Tens of millions of civilians were killed in WWII. Horrible, but that’s war…
Young Jews in America, not attacked in pizzerias, on buses, in schools, teen night clubs, ice cream parlors, libraries, Passover seders, weddings, and so forth, as Israeli Jews have been by genocidal Arabs and Arabized other folks like Boko Haram in Africa, who believe that all of the Middle East and adjacent countries belongs to them and them alone-“purely Arab patrimony”- as they call it, and slaughter all who disagree-Kurds, Druse, Assyrian Christians, Copts, Amazigh “Berbers,” Jews, black Africans,,Hindus, Buddhists, etc., must open their eyes and study the nature of the genocidal enemy Israel faces.
Realism must trump idealism given such circumstances.
The root of this generation gap is largely in due to the failure of Jewish teachers and parents to do what’s necessary to educate their children about who they are as Jews in all the three main components of what being a descendant of Abraham, Jacob/Israel, Kings David and Solomon, Moses, Isaiah, Micah, Ezekiel, Esther, Sarah, Judah the Maccabee, Ruth, Deborah, Shimon Bar Kochba, and the millions of courageous Judaeans who died or were taken into captivity fighting the conqueror of much of the known world for the freedom and independence of Iudaea/Judaea, Rome, is all about:
The right of the Jewish People to live in their sole, minuscule, resurrected 4 millennia old ancestral homeland the same way Arabs now have claims to almost two dozen states of their own, most gained via 14 centuries of genocidal jihadi wars which involved the colonization, conquest, and settlement of mostly non-Arab peoples’s homelands and massacring all who resisted.
Source: American Enterprise Institute - AEI
