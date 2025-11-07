The police are continuing to inspect the phone that was found on Friday morning at Hatzuk Beach to determine whether it indeed belongs to ex-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was released on Friday to house arrest.

While a police official said earlier in the day that "all signs indicate" it belongs to Tomer-Yerushalmi, the police are contending with several questions. Among the questions is how the battery of the phone, which was on airplane mode when it was found, could last for nearly a week and how the phone itself survived so long in the salty waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Old photos also show that the ex-MAG had a different phone than the one that was found.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, who admitted involvement in leaking the Sde Teiman video to the media, is suspected of fraud and breach of trust, abuse of office, obstruction of justice, and providing information by a public servant.

The Military Advocate General deposited a financial guarantee of 20,000 shekels today, but the police did not request that she surrender her passport or impose a travel ban.