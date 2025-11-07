The Head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, has been selected to lead the Military Advocate General’s Corps following the dismissal of former MAG Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi and the investigation into other officials in the MAG office.

The IDF stated: "In light of developments in the investigation into the leak of video footage from the Sde Teiman base, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, has decided that the Head of the Manpower Directorate, MG Dado Bar Kalifa, will temporarily also oversee the Military Advocate General’s Corps until the new Military Advocate General, Itay Ofir, assumes office.

"MG Dado Bar Kalifa will be responsible solely for command aspects, while a professional acting replacement will be appointed as soon as possible," the military added.

"The IDF will work to expedite the appointment of the new Military Advocate General. The Chief of General Staff places great importance on stabilizing the Military Advocate General’s Corps and ensuring its continuous and professional functioning."