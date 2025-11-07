The Proof

The truth is no longer deniable.

The leaked Prescott Report is the final, damning confirmation of what so many of us have said for the last two years, that our national broadcaster has been doing exactly what we’ve accused it of doing all along.

It is the inevitable continuation to one of the most shameful chapters in the BBC’s history, a story of how a minority community was gaslit, lied to, and endangered from the top down. The results are not abstract. They’ve made Jews less safe, not only here in Britain, but anywhere the BBC’s influence reaches.

The report shows, in black and white, that BBC coverage “minimised Israeli suffering” while “painting Israel as the aggressor.” That it “raced to air allegations against Israel without adequate checks,” driven by a “desire always to believe the worst about Israel.”

And then comes the truly sickening part: BBC Arabic, part of the BBC World Service, gave a platform to journalists who had publicly called for Jews to be burned “as Hitler did.” One appeared 244 times in 18 months. Another, who described Jews as “devils,” appeared 522 times.

This is not “balance.”

This is complicity.

“Balance” has become the word used to justify bigotry, to excuse bias, to disguise hate as nuance.

The Lie Behind the Lies

But perhaps worst of all, these lies, broadcast to millions, have breathed new life into one of the oldest and most poisonous antisemitic tropes: That Jews control the media, run the world, sit in smoke-filled rooms, plotting misfortune and manufacturing consent.

In other words, the BBC’s failure to confront antisemitism, to deny that it exists, has amplified the very myths that have justified our persecution for centuries.

It is the same intellectualisation, the same genteel rationalisation, that Louis Theroux indulged in during his recent podcast with the clown from the Glastonbury stage, the man who shouted “Death to the IDF,” who dismissed Jewish pain, who equated Zionism with white supremacy.

Theroux didn’t challenge him. He legitimised him. He found empathy and justification for hate when he said;

“that Jewish identity in the Jewish community, as expressed in Israel, has become almost like an acceptable way of understanding ethno-nationalism… They’re prototyping an aggressive, militarised form of ethno-nationalism… post-Holocaust Jewish exceptionalism or Zionist exceptionalism has become a role model for what white identitarians want to do in their own countries.”

This was the validation and confirmation. Not a test of ideas, but a translation of hate into intellectual respectability. And that’s what makes this moment so dangerous.

To suggest that Jews, a people still living in the shadow of genocide, have inspired modern ethno-nationalism is not analysis, it’s inversion. The oldest antisemitic trope of all: that Jews are not victims, but puppet-masters, that we are to blame for the world’s ills.

And the same stalwarts of our industry, the people who applauded him, who rushed to defend the indefensible, will tell you that calling this antisemitic is “ludicrous.” They’ll whisper about “those people driving this.”

Those people.

Always those people.

Louis Theroux with Bobby Vylan in the Spotify studios. Photograph: Millie Chu/PA

The Double Standard

Every other minority is afforded the right to call out hatred when it’s directed at them, without being accused of shutting down “legitimate criticism.” Every other minority is afforded empathy when attacked, not analysis about why such attacks are somehow understandable.

But Jews?

We are offered neither.

We are treated as fair game for conspiracy and contempt, used as a dog whistle by politicians from Your Party and the Greens, by NHS doctors, by academics, and yes, by many in the creative industries.

We’ve all heard the lines:

“You know who’s behind this.”

“We all know who we’re talking about.”

And so, we learnt to hide. But the time for hiding is over.

When Gary Lineker spoke to Mehdi Hasan on Hasan’s platform Zeteo, he referenced “lobbying on people to keep them quiet” in the context of the Gaza conflict

The Inversion

The inversion, the cruelest twist of all, is that in naming the prejudice, we are accused of embodying it. That by calling out antisemitism, we somehow prove the existence of the “Jewish lobby.”

That old trope, perfected by Nazis, refined by the Soviet Union, exported by Islamists, and now recycled by the far left: the idea that Jews operate as a secret cabal, pulling strings and silencing critics. It’s not just false, it’s lethal.

Because it turns us from victims into villains, from a people fighting for safety into the monsters in your bedtime stories.

A cartoon depicting an octopus with a Jewish star on its head clawing its tentacles around the world. Seppla (Josef Plank), 1938, Germany

The Declaration

So let’s strip away the euphemism. If you’re going to point the finger at “the secret lobby,” at “those people,” at “the ones behind this,” then have the courage to say what you mean. You mean the Jews.

And here we are.

Unhidden. Unafraid.

I have every right, every right, to call out racism, Jew-hate, antisemitism wherever and whenever I see it, and by whatever name I choose. We will no longer walk into your traps. We will no longer play your games.

I Am the Cabal You Fear

I am the Jewish lobby.

I am the Jewish cabal.

I am the bogeyman you’ve spent generations warning your children about, the one who supposedly writes the headlines and pulls the strings.

But here’s the truth you didn’t expect: I refuse to hide, I refuse to play your games, I am taking away your power to define me. You can no longer label me as a shadow, a manipulator, a secret enemy.

I become what in reality I’ve always been, a Jew who cares about his community, who worries for his children, who still dares to believe we have a future in this country.

I’m not your insidious myth. I’m a minority standing here, telling you I won’t be silenced.

I’m not plotting your downfall. I’m demanding our dignity.

And I’m not going anywhere.

Author’s note: Written in response to the leaked Prescott Report and the continued gaslighting of Britain’s Jewish community by its own cultural institutions. What was once whispered is now proven - and we will not be silent any longer.