MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionists) expressed sharp criticism following the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City, describing the newly elected official as "a communist, an antisemite."

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, MK Tal stated that Mamdani's victory reflects a deeper issue within American society, in which, he said, "wokeism" and progressivism have overtaken the Democratic Party.

"I think the joke is that Mamdani was elected with the votes of so many Jews who supported him," Tal said, highlighting what he sees as a troubling trend among young American Jews. "That reveals that the younger generation in America lost the ability to differentiate between good and evil."

Despite his concerns, MK Tal suggested that the long-term implications might serve as a wake-up call for Americans. "If New York, which is a symbol in America, will fall to the hands of this crazy wokeism and progressivism, and they will go to poverty, and they will have more refugees, and they will lose New York," he said, it could lead to a broader shift.

"I think it will bring it to a point of such craziness that I hope that patriotic Americans will wake up to fight back for the land," Tal added. "They will realize that what happens to them, their future can be just like New York, like London and Paris, and they will fight back for the soul of their country. And I hope that they will succeed."