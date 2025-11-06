HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu is the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat.“And they shall keep the way of the Lord, to do righteousness and justice.”

This week’s Torah portion deals with the repair of the system of justice. On one side, we read about Avraham, of whom it is said:

“For I have known him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the Lord, to do righteousness and justice, in order that the Lord may bring upon Avraham that which He has spoken concerning him” (Bereshit 19).

Avraham teaches his descendants for all generations to uphold both justice and righteousness. We will see that this combination is complex, and that our Sages explained how to properly unite these two values.

“Hear the word of the Lord, rulers of Sodom; listen to the Torah of our God, people of Gomorrah.”

The description of Avraham appears in the context of the discussion about the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah. The prophet Isaiah describes that their corruption lay in a legal system that protected the powerful, the well-connected, and the privileged:

“Your princes are rebellious and companions of thieves.”



They receive bribes:

“Everyone loves bribery and chases after rewards.”

The poor, who cannot pay and are not well-connected, never receive justice:

“They do not judge the orphan, and the case of the widow does not reach them.”

Therefore, the prophet calls them Sodom and Gomorrah:

“Hear the word of the Lord, rulers of Sodom; listen to the Torah of our God, people of Gomorrah” (Isaiah 1).

Redemption Depends on Correcting This System

The prophet says that redemption is dependent on correcting the justice system:

“I will restore your judges as at first, and your counselors as at the beginning. Afterward you will be called the city of righteousness, the faithful city. Zion shall be redeemed through justice, and her returnees through righteousness.”

But this correction will be painful:

“I will turn My hand against you and purge your dross as with lye, and remove all your alloy.”

Isaiah compares the process to the refining of silver and gold. The impure elements are burned away in order to reveal the essential, pure beauty. When this purification happens, Israel will return to its proper moral and spiritual strength:

“And He shall judge between the nations… and they shall beat their swords into plowshares” (Isaiah 2).

The removal of the corrupt elements will not be easy. When these supposed “judicial” figures begin to fall, they will bring one another down:

“The breaking of sinners and transgressors will be together, and those who forsake the Lord shall perish.”

They will be ashamed of their misuse of the positions of power they coveted:

“For you will be ashamed of the oaks you desired, and you will be embarrassed by the gardens you have chosen.”

They will wither like a tree without water and burn like dry wood:

“The strong shall become tow, and his work a spark; and the two shall burn together, and no one shall quench them” (Isaiah 1).

Corruption in Israel’s Judicial Institutions

Today, Israel’s judicial system is undergoing a major upheaval. The Chief Military Prosecutor has been jailed for numerous serious offenses, including the fabrication and global spread of a false blood libel accusing IDF soldiers of horrific crimes. This deception was upheld in the Supreme Court through the Attorney General’s office.

Many in the military legal system and in the Attorney General’s office were partners to this wrongdoing. The Attorney General delayed investigation, allowed evidence to be concealed, and accepted statements that were clearly illogical.

“The hands of the princes and deputies were in the treachery.”

The Supreme Court justices were also involved. Anyone of ordinary sense sees that the statements of the Attorney General and the Chief Prosecutor were false and meant to protect the elite network of insiders. Isaiah’s description applies:

“Your princes are rebellious and companions of thieves.”

These actions were supported by senior members of the media, who knew, but remained silent, helping cover the crime.

“The weak you did not strengthen, the sick you did not heal.”

Those who suffered from these crimes were righteous soldiers who fought to defend Israel while the officials slept peacefully and ignored warnings. These soldiers and their families have been slandered for two years instead of being honored for their sacrifice.

Regarding such leadership, the Prophet Ezekiel says:

“The fat you eat, the wool you wear; the healthy you slaughter, but the flock you do not tend.”

He continues:

“The weak you did not strengthen, the sick you did not heal, the broken you did not bind, the strayed you did not bring back, and the lost you did not seek. And with force and cruelty you ruled them.”

Therefore God says:

“Behold, I am against the shepherds… I will rescue My flock from their mouths, and they will no longer be food for them”

(Ezekiel 34).

We are only at the beginning of the process of purification.

With the prayer that this breakthrough of justice and righteous will lead us swiftly to complete Redemption.