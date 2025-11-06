Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay collapsed during a press conference at the White House on Thursday, as President Donald Trump announced a new agreement with pharmaceutical companies aimed at reducing prices and expanding access to obesity treatments.

The incident occurred while Findlay was standing behind the President in the Oval Office. Eyewitnesses reported that his knees gave out suddenly, prompting immediate assistance from officials on hand, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, who helped ease him to the ground.

White House medical personnel responded swiftly, and press members were promptly ushered out of the room. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed, "During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly."

This is not the first time an individual has fainted during a public event in the Oval Office under President Trump's administration. In a previous incident in April, Dr. Oz's 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena Bijou, collapsed during his swearing-in ceremony as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The event was briefly halted as family members and officials, including Dr. Oz himself, attended to the child. A White House spokesperson later confirmed that she was unharmed.

Thursday's event focused on a new deal involving Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to make GLP-1 medications more accessible. Under the agreement, popular drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound will be made available through the upcoming TrumpRx platform. Prices are expected to start at $149 per month for oral medications, pending FDA approval, while injectable treatments for FDA-approved conditions will be available at $245 per month for Medicare and Medicaid patients.