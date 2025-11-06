הצעקות בטקס ללא קרדיט

Police have arrested a student who attempted to disturb the peace at a graduation ceremony at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, during which Ayala Ben-Gvir, the wife of the National Security Minister, received a master's degree.

The student shouted at Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, tried to ruin the event, and caused a commotion. Police officers at the scene acted quickly, approached the suspect, and detained him

Despite the disturbance, the graduation continued as planned, and Mrs. Ben-Gvir received her diploma.