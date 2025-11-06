Thousands of haredim who identify with the Eida Haharedit faction held a demonstration on Thursday in Jerusalem against the conscription law.

The demonstration, which began at 3:00 p.m., began at the Dushinsky Study Hall on Shmuel Hanavi Street. Demonstrators then marched toward Ammunition Hill. Police were deployed and blocked multiple streets in the capital.

The demonstration follows a decision by the Eida Haharedit's court that called for "sacrifice" and to "go to war" against what it called the "conscription decree." The decision led to several demonstrations, which began this week.

At a special session of the court, there was a debate over whether to participate in the massive rally that was held last week by the general haredi public. The court was split, and therefore did not issue an official call to action.

This being said, the head of the court, Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch, published a personal letter calling for participation in the demonstration and attended it himself. The Rebbe of the Toldos Aharon court also participated.

Members of the Jerusalem Faction, led by Rabbi Tzvi Friedman, also participated in Thursday's demonstration. They also participated in last week's rally, publishing a notice on behalf of their leaders calling to participate.

The police deployed reinforced forces in the area and set up heavy roadblocks on major roads in Jerusalem. City residents were asked to avoid the areas of Shmuel HaNavi, Ammunition Hill, and nearby roads. The traffic closures are expected to remain in place until the end of the event.