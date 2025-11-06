David (Leonid) Muzikus, Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Geology, the governmental body responsible for the country’s natural and mineral resources, is a traditional Jew and an active member of the Beit Menachem JCC in Kyiv. Despite his demanding schedule and senior position, he regularly attends shiurim and participates in community events organized by the Chabad Young Professionals of Kyiv.

Last week, Deputy Minister Muzikus made a remarkable gesture by affixing a mezuzah at the entrance of his official office in the “Cabinet of Ministers” complex, the central government building that houses all the ministries and deputy ministers of Ukraine. The mezuzah-affixing ceremony was conducted together with Rabbi Ariel Markovitch, son of Kyiv’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, and Rabbi of the Young Professionals and Israeli communities in Kyiv, who also helped the deputy minister don tefillin after the ceremony.

Muzikus is believed to be the only Jew in the senior government complex to have a mezuzah on his office door, an act that moved many members of Kyiv’s Jewish community. “He is not ashamed of his identity; on the contrary, he views it as a true mission,” said Chief Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch. In recent months, the deputy minister received a pair of tefillin from the Chief Rabbi and has taken upon himself to put them on daily. He also had a brit milah not long ago.

The deputy minister joins Irina Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President and a member of the Jewish community, who also has a mezuzah affixed to her office by Chief Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, who maintains close ties with senior Ukrainian officials.

“In an era when Jewish identity in public life is not self-evident and antisemitism toward Jewish symbols is on the rise, Deputy Minister Muzikus’s action stands as a source of pride and inspiration, proof that the Jewish spirit beats strong even at the heart of Ukraine’s centers of power,” added Rabbi Markovitch.