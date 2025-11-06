Part of his strategy was to play the victimhood card en route to his triumph.

During his campaign, slick Zorhan Mamdani tricked New Yorkers into believing that there was such a thing as Islamophobia.

Stupid, or gullible, New Yorkers fell for the ruse, and so he got their pity, and their votes, among them Jews, ignoramuses one and all.

In fact, only moments after the twin towers fell from the handiwork of Islamists, President H. W. Bush rushed to a mosque to assure Muslims that there are no hard feelings.

Quite the contrary…he offered his CONDOLENCES to Muslims who might be worried about a backlash.

That never happened in the moments, hours, days or years that followed.

Unless you believe the lies of AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and snake oil salesman Mamdani, Islamophobia does not exist.

Nowhere in New York City. Nowhere in the United States…save for pockets here and there which amount to seven percent who qualify as Islamophobes.

Meanwhile, antisemitism is at a record high… the trend covers a 344 percent increase over the past five years.

All thanks to immigration and to dunces being turned out by the Ivy Leagues, tops among them Columbia and Harvard.

Mamdani, during his campaign against two woeful candidates, let it be known emphatically that for far too long “Muslims have been in the shadows.”

He plans to correct this.

New Yorkers need to get ready for an influx that mirrors London…the streets full of them and prayers to Allah five times a day.

As Hemingway used to say when he was down in the dumps….”How do you like it now, gentlemen?”

Remember that movie when all that was left standing was the Statue of Liberty?

Somewhere the comment, what have we done?

You did it to yourselves, New Yorkers.

One day when you ask that famous question, “How do I get to Carnegie Hall?” Heifetz won’t be around to say…practice, practice.

There will be no Carnegie Hall.

That grand auditorium that was saved by Isaac Stern, will have become a grand mosque.

Yankee Stadium? A perfect place to gather the multitudes out of the shadows.

Then the Avenue, glorious Fifth Avenue? Soon to become a tearful memory, and Bleecker Street, Greenwich Village.

There, Bob Dylan sang, the times they are a-changing.

He did not know how right he was, nor that Islam is incompatible with Western and American and Judeo/Christian Values.

This is now New York City according to Zorhan Mamdani.

How do you like it now, gentlemen?

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard's op-eds, "Writings."

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva.

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: "Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."







