As Jihadists celebrate Mamdani's landslide victory on the 35th anniversary of Rabbi Meir Kahane's assassination, New York's Jewish community prepares to gather in Brooklyn to honor his memory, reflect on his prophetic warnings, and discuss the urgent need for Jewish self-defense and emigration to Israel.

Thirty-five years ago, Rabbi Meir Kahane was assassinated in New York City. In his final speech before a New York audience, Rabbi Kahane issued an urgent call for emergency emigration - a warning that, tragically, has been vindicated.

Now, on the very anniversary of his murder, New York City has witnessed the sweeping electoral victory of Zohran Mamdani in the city's mayoral race. With Mamdani now holding the keys to Gracie Mansion, he will wield significant power over two of the city's most sensitive positions: the New York City Police Commissioner and the Chancellor of the Department of Education. Both roles will profoundly impact the lives of every New Yorker, particularly those in the Jewish community.

The shift has left many Jewish New Yorkers anxious about their safety and future in the city.

This Sunday, November 9, the Jewish community will gather in Brooklyn to memorialize Rabbi Kahane and confront the challenges facing Jews in New York today. The event will provide a platform to reflect on Rabbi Kahane's vision, discuss Jewish self-defense, and explore the urgency of emigration to Israel in light of the current political climate.

Many New Yorkers openly question whether Mamdani will provide the protection Jews need or whether he will allow Jew-haters to operate with impunity. The memory of the Crown Heights pogrom still haunts the community. After the murder of Yankel Rosenbaum, then-Mayor David Dinkins did little to shield Jews from violence, and many fear history may repeat itself under Mamdani's leadership.

The memorial will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 9, at the Ocean Avenue Jewish Center, 2600 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn. Organizers are urging all members of the Jewish community to attend this gathering.

Among the speakers will be Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, Rabbi Kahane's former Chief of Operations, who has flown in specifically to address the crowd. He will be joined by noted journalist Fern Sidman, a former Director of the Jewish Defense League, along with other prominent voices in the community.

As New York's Jewish community faces an uncertain future, Rabbi Kahane's words echo louder than ever: the time for Jewish self-reliance and action is now.

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Ocean Avenue Jewish Center, 2600 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn

Don't miss this gathering. Your presence matters.