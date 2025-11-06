In this week's Kitah high video, we discuss one aspect of Akeidat Yitzchak - the story of how Hashem asks Avraham to sacrifice his son. But we're going to do it from a very modern perspective. You'll "meet" a man named Tzvika Mor (who is very well known in Israel), whose son Eitan was a captive for two years in Gaza before being freed recently (Baruch Hashem!).

While most of the other families demanded that the government make any deal possible to free their children, Tzvika took the exact opposite approach.

This raises all kinds of questions about the value of life, of sacrifice, and what kinds of sacrifices we can and should make. Hopefully, it will give you food for thought and enrich your Shabbat table.

