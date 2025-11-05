Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli issued a stark warning following the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City, describing the result as a "critical turning point" for the city's Jewish community.

In a strongly-worded opinion column published by Fox News, Chikli wrote, "The city that once stood as the world’s beacon of liberty has handed the keys of power to a Hamas sympathizer." He added, "It is almost unthinkable that New York - the proud and historic center of Jewish life - could become the American city where Jews no longer feel at home or safe."

Chikli argued that Mamdani's victory signals a broader ideological shift in New York, placing the city's future in the hands of a figure he said "represents the 'Red-Green Alliance' - the dangerous strategic partnership between radical Islamism and the far-left progressive movement."

"This is, without a doubt, the biggest Muslim Brotherhood victory in the United States - and possibly the entire Western world," he asserted, warning that "New York is now one step closer to becoming the next London."

Chikli credited the Trump administration for taking "decisive action - not empty words" in combating antisemitism, stating it has made "Jewish students safe again throughout America," in contrast to previous administrations which, he claimed, partnered with groups like CAIR.

However, he also cautioned against rising antisemitism from within the political right, writing, "Neo-Nazism is being normalized, amplified and excused," and emphasized, "You cannot call yourself a conservative while admiring Hitler, Stalin or the theocratic dictator who rules Iran."

Calling this a "moment of moral choosing," Chikli urged conservatives to reject fanaticism and racism. He concluded with a call to preserve the US-Israel alliance, stating, "The foundations of the American-Jewish and Judeo-Christian alliance remain strong, built upon a principle expressed by the Founders themselves: 'Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.'"

