US President Donald Trump stated that America had lost some of its "sovereignty" with the election of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City.

"On Nov. 5, 2024, the American people reclaimed our government. We restored our sovereignty - we lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we'll take care of it, don't worry about it," Trump said at the America Business Forum in Miami. "We rescued our economy, regained our liberty, and together, we saved our country."

"After last night's results, the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear. We have a choice between communism and common sense," he added. "Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare, we're delivering an economic miracle."

Addressing the New York election, he stated: "I said they were voting last night, you could have a communist or a thug. A communist - and they took the communist."

In addition to Mamdani's victory over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, Democratic candidates won decisive victories in the gubinatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia,