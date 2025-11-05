As the final tallies of yesterday’s elections have come to a close, many Jewish New Yorkers are experiencing a deep sense of dread, anger, and fear. Will New York, the center of so much Jewish life for centuries, be a safe place for Jews to live? What does the future have in store?

The Jewish people are no strangers to uncertainty. Avraham Avinu looked out to the dark desert sky wondering how G-d could possibly fulfill His promise to provide Avraham with progeny and a nation, but G-d pleaded with Avraham to stop looking around at the darkness and hopelessness he felt encompassed by and instead raise his eyes to the stars.

Rav Shimon Schwab suggests that in directing Avraham’s attention to the stars above, which began shining ages past, and still glow, G-d was conveying to Avraham that the arc of Jewish history is long, but it bends towards salvation.

Rav Moshe Shapiro highlights the impossibility of calculating the stars, “can they be counted?” Our legacy is one of doing the impossible, of rebuilding after destruction, of defying all the odds, and of stubbornly aiming for our goals, as distant as they may seem, because ultimately, they will be attained.

It would be a mistake not to appreciate the good that emerged from these elections. Not all, but a significant part of the broader Jewish community, too often fractured and at odds, worked together to make sure their voices were heard. There will continue to be differences that may divide us, but the sense of togetherness is precious and must be celebrated.

Politically, the incredible voter turnout on the part of the Orthodox community is not only a statement, it has ramifications that will continue to reverberate. We made it clear that we are deeply committed to our civic duties, and that our religious freedoms and personal safety cannot be ignored.

At the Orthodox Union, we are more determined than ever to continue advocating for the needs of the Jewish people, transforming our collective strength into lasting impact for Klal Yisrael. The Orthodox Union and Teach Coalition will be working closely with partner organizations in the Jewish and non-Jewish communities, as well as our friends in city, state, and federal government, to proactively defend our community’s rights and interests. I invite you to join us, to channel the fear and frustration into working together toward a safe and thriving future for all.

As the children of Avraham, we will not stop, we will not be quiet, and we will not fear, for we know that the G-d of Avraham is watching over us as we forge forward.

Mitch Aeder, President

Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer