Laurie Cardoza-Moore has become the first Evangelical Zionist Christian leader to withdraw from the Board of the Heritage Foundation's National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism over the organization's support for Tucker Carlson.

The Founder of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) and show host of the Focus on Israel television program, said: “Kevin Roberts’ recent statement following Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes was extremely concerning. If the Heritage Foundation wants to stand on the right side of history, it must cut all ties with antisemites.”

She continued: “I proudly accepted the invitation to serve on the Heritage Foundation's Task Force as a tool to fight Jew Hatred, but I am being forced to stand down - unless they draw a clear line in the sand. Our Republic was founded on Judeo-Christian values. This is our biblical heritage. Tucker Carlson has rejected all the Hebrew roots of our Faith and Nation and replaced them with an ignorant populist philosophy, which better represents the Nazi concept of an Aryan Hitler.”

Cardoza-Moore concluded: “As I have told Tucker in person and publicly, he is a dangerous anti-Semite, who endangers the lives of Jews worldwide by pushing lies to millions. The Heritage Foundation has built itself as a moral compass for American politics. It is high time that the Organization disavows Tucker and the Woke Right and encourages the Vice President to follow suit. One cannot fight anti-Semitism while also fanning the flames.”