Hamas captivity survivor Rom Braslavski revealed the grim details of his treatment during his two years in captivity.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 13 News which will be aired Thursday, Braslavski revealed how he was stripped, tied up, and starved by his Hamas captors. In addition, he stated that he was sexually abused. He and Channel 13 decided to send excerpts of the interview to international news organizations CNN and The Daily Mail before the interview aired on Israeli television.

"Its main purpose was to humiliate me," Braslavski said of the abuse. "The goal was to crush my dignity. And that's exactly what he did."

When asked if there were more incidents like that one, he responded: "Yes. It's hard for me to talk about that part specifically. I don't like to talk about it. It's hard, It was the most horrific thing," he added.

'It's something even the Nazis didn't do. During Hitler's time, they wouldn't have done things like this. You just pray for it to stop. And while I was there - every day, every beating - I'd say to myself, 'I survived another day in hell. Tomorrow morning, I'll wake up to another hell. And another. And another. It doesn't end."

Braslavski stated that with his return to Israel, he "came back from meeting the devil."

Rom, 21, served as a security guard at the Supernova Music Festival on the morning of October 7, 2023, and was abducted to Gaza when Hamas terrorists attacked the festival, torturing, raping and then murdering 378 people, including 344 civilians, and kidnapping 44 in addition to those murdered in the Gaza envelope communities. He was freed under the Trump Administration-brokered ceasefire agreement on October 13, 2025, after spending more than two years as a hostage.

He is the first male survivor of Hamas captivity to describe being sexually abused by Hamas terrorists. Multiple female survivors have described the sexual abuse to which they were subjected.