IDF troops from the 252nd Division are operating in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in northern Gaza, east of the yellow line, in accordance with the ceasefire framework and the directives of the political echelon.

During operational activity in Shuja’iyya, a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hamas terror organization was located by IDF soldiers.

The weapons that were found IDF Spokesperson

The weapons storage facility was used by Hamas to store weapons, explosive devices, and rockets, all while cynically exploiting the civilian population for its terrorist purposes.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to carry out acts of terror while deliberately using the civilian population as human shields," the IDF stated.