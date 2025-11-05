Israeli officials confirmed that the body of fallen IDF officer Lieutenant Hadar Goldin is being held in a tunnel in the Janina neighborhood of eastern Rafah, where 150 Hamas terrorists are currently entrenched, Doron Kadosh reported on Wednesday on Galei Tzahal.

The officials explained that Israel is avoiding striking the tunnel from the air or the ground due to a fear that it would make the return of Goldin's body to Israel impossible.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir delivered a firm message to the political echelon on the terrorists still in the Rafah area, saying: “No militant may be allowed to leave alive-unless the body of Hadar Goldin, of blessed memory, is returned.”

Zamir’s unusually explicit statement came amid reports that Israel was considering allowing terrorists to move into Hamas-controlled territory in exchange for their disarmament.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a decision not to permit the militants’ departure after heavy pressure from right-wing figures.

In recent days, Zamir reiterated his position to decision-makers, saying he will not allow militants from Rafah to be released unless the return of the body of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, who fell in Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and whose body remains held by Hamas, is guaranteed.