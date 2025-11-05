Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved a comprehensive national policy framework that includes the creation of an international television network broadcasting in Hebrew. The measure, aimed at countering what Iranian officials describe as "Zionist propaganda," was ratified by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution and formally enacted by Pezeshkian in his capacity as the council's chairman.

According to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has been instructed to establish and operate the new Hebrew-language channel. The move is part of a broader package of cultural, social, scientific, and technological initiatives designed to enhance national unity and strengthen Iran's media outreach.

The IRNA news agency reported that the policies were finalized in the council's 920th session on August 26 and signed into effect thereafter. The directive outlines roles for various state bodies, including the Ministries of Culture, Education, Health, and the Judiciary, along with IRIB and religious institutions. These bodies are tasked with promoting public morale, supporting conflict-affected families, and presenting a unified national narrative in the media.

The resolution mandates IRIB to feature more expert analysis and cultural commentary to frame national events, including the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, which Iranian officials have described as a demonstration of deterrence and solidarity.

The plan further calls for coordinated efforts to prevent contradictory narratives, especially around symbolic occasions such as Quds Day and the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Government institutions are also instructed to bolster technological investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, and cybersecurity.

In the digital domain, the National Cyberspace Center is expected to collaborate with judicial authorities to address online activity deemed harmful to national morale. The judiciary has been assigned to draft a "media annex" to define penalties for espionage and treason-related offenses.

The new Hebrew-language network follows previous efforts by Iranian media to engage Hebrew-speaking audiences, including a website launched in 2022 by the Tasnim News Agency. The upcoming television network aims to expand this initiative on a larger scale, with content reportedly intended for Hebrew speakers worldwide.