“Submission is like a hand grenade that activates slowly,” says novelist Michel Houellebecq to the Danish magazine Information. “In France, we’re not there yet, but the situation is like the beginning of the novel. It’s a slow process, but that’s the way things are going.”

What process is he referring to? “A clear movement of adaptation to Islam. Sure, it’s hard to predict what and when it will happen. But the direction is clear.”

That process is now evident in the United States as well.

New York is now about to have its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

We’ve seen how this “Houellebecq model” (the alliance between Islamists and the Left) has worked not only in London with its Muslim mayor, but also across British cities from Birmingham to Luton, with Europe’s first Muslim prime minister in Scotland, in the French Left's alliance with mosques, and in “Bruxellistan,” to name just a few fronts.

There is a video that seems made with artificial intelligence, but it comes from the official account of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer is in a mosque - it looks like Pakistan, but it’s London. He’s there to talk about the “fight against Islamophobia” and about how the Labour government has allocated more millions of pounds to mosques. Alongside numerous women in burqas, a boy in a hoodie walks by and a little girl wearing a macabre black shroud, covered from head to toe. She’s not even of puberty age.

A scene that bothers no one - neither Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood nor Prime Minister Starmer, who, when asked “what is a woman,” replied: “99.9 percent of women don’t have a penis.”

In Wokistan, only self-perception counts: everything else is patriarchy and Islamization.

Mamdani could not have won without the support of progressive New Yorkers, many of whom-especially young people-embrace the “globalization of the Intifada.”

Western democracy now trembles under the weight of its mad contradictions.

Over the past two years, we've seen pro-Gaza terrorist demonstrations: it wasn’t a “new 1968,” as some naive journalists suggested, but a sign of a new demographic alliance that could crown the Muslim crescent in New York.

The real domestic threat in today’s America doesn’t come from the Second Amendment. It comes from campuses and gleaming conference rooms, from people waving foreign flags and chanting “Intifada” on Ivy League lawns, from trust-fund radicals (Mamdani is rich, though he calls himself a “socialist”) who call America “colonialist garbage” while benefiting from it.

They’re not here to reform. They’re here to replace. And in the end, what matters is demography.

A couple of years ago, New York’s Democratic Mayor Eric Adams decided that the Islamic call to prayer would be broadcast publicly every Friday and during Ramadan-with no permits needed.

Islam was already taking pieces of the American Dream before Mamdani. Go to Dearborn, Michigan: it is a Caliphate.

If I had to bet between the Islamic halal and the Western childless, I’d have no doubt who’ll win. And when the illusion collapses, nothing will remain but ruins, a belated regret for lost freedom and some historian studying how it came to be that the West ended up like this.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.