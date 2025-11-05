MICHIGAN - What began as a routine doctor's visit for 3-year-old Brachi turned into every parent's worst nightmare. Rochel and Aizik expected a simple prescription, perhaps some blood work. Instead, they were rushed through an urgent battery of tests that delivered devastating news: their precious daughter has myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

Since that day, Brachi's parents have devoted everything to their daughter's care while caring for her baby brother. They've endured countless hospital visits, treatment sessions, and sleepless nights, but despite their efforts, Brachi's condition continues to deteriorate. Her anemia is worsening rapidly, and traditional treatments have failed to halt the disease's progression.

Then came a glimmer of hope.

In Michigan, doctors are conducting a groundbreaking clinical trial that offers children like Brachi access to an innovative biological treatment. Though still new, this therapy has already shown promising results in adult patients-and it may be little Brachi's only chance at survival.

But there's a critical problem: Brachi's young parents simply cannot afford this lifesaving opportunity. Between flights to the United States, accommodation, and the cost of the experimental treatment itself, the financial burden is insurmountable. They've already exhausted their resources just to get this far.

Heartbroken but determined, Rochel and Aizik are turning to the Jewish community worldwide-for help. They cannot save their daughter alone.

The merit of saving a Jewish life-is immeasurable. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings Brachi one step closer to the treatment that could save her life.

Time is of the essence. Brachi's condition is deteriorating, and every day that passes without treatment puts her precious life in greater danger.

Let us come together as one community, united in compassion and purpose, to give this sweet child the chance she deserves. The need is urgent - and the merit is eternal.

