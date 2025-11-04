תיעוד: השמדת התוואי התת-קרקעי שאותר בג׳באליה: צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers from the 11th and 188th Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, are conducting activities in northern Gaza, east of the Yellow Line, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and the directives of the political echelon.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, IDF soldiers from the 11th Brigade identified a compound containing launchers, rockets, and launch positions belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the center of the Shejaiya area in northern Gaza.

An underground tunnel route spanning hundreds of meters long and tens of meters deep was located in the Jabaliya area and dismantled by soldiers from the 188th Brigade, together with Yahalom soldiers. The route was used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays and for organizing terrorist activities against IDF troops.

IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate in the vicinity of the Yellow Line in order to remove any immediate threat to Israeli civilians.