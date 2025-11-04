Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family announced. He was surrounded by his wife, Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary, and other family members.

Cheney, who served two terms under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, played a pivotal role in shaping US foreign policy during a tumultuous period in the nation's history. His leadership following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks helped define the country’s aggressive stance in the ensuing "war on terror," including the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Beginning his political career in the Nixon administration, Cheney served in a variety of senior roles, including White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of Defense under President George H. W. Bush, and as Wyoming's sole Congressman. As Defense Secretary, he oversaw Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Cheney was known for his belief in a strong executive branch and took unprecedented actions during crises. On 9/11, he ordered the military to shoot down hijacked aircraft if necessary, and often operated from undisclosed locations to maintain continuity of government.

His role in advocating for the Iraq war was widely scrutinized, with post-war reports questioning the intelligence used to justify the invasion. Cheney remained steadfast, later saying, "I would do it again in a minute."

In his later years, Cheney became an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. In a 2022 campaign ad for his daughter Liz Cheney, he labeled Trump "a coward" and warned that he posed an unparalleled threat to the republic.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cheney was raised in Casper, Wyoming. After an early academic setback at Yale, he earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in political science from the University of Wyoming. He married Lynne Vincent in 1964, and the couple had two daughters.

After retiring from public office, Cheney co-authored books on his career and health struggles, including a heart transplant in 2012. Despite five heart attacks over several decades, he remained active in political discourse.

Dick Cheney is survived by his wife Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary, and seven grandchildren. His family said, "We are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."