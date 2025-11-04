Devora is a 41-year-old wife and mother of six children.

Until recently, her life was beautifully ordinary - school drop-offs, helping with homework, preparing dinner, tucking her children into bed. Then, one day, everything stopped.

After weeks of what seemed like routine stomach pain, doctors delivered the devastating news: advanced metastatic liver cancer.

From that moment, Devora's world - and her family's world - changed forever.

Four days a week, she travels to the hospital for grueling chemical and biological treatments. Each session lasts the entire morning, leaving her completely drained. The side effects are severe: sometimes her hands become temporarily paralyzed, and she literally cannot lift a finger to care for her youngest child, a one-year-old baby who still needs his mother desperately.

But all six of her children still need their mother. They need a home that feels normal, warm, and safe. And that reality - that she can barely give them what they need most - breaks her heart.

Devora's husband is carrying an impossible burden. He takes her to every treatment, runs the household, cares for all six children, and tries to hold the family together emotionally and financially. But they're collapsing under the weight. Their savings are gone.

While Israel's health fund covers basic care, many of Devora's life-saving treatments and medications must be paid for out of pocket. Each trip from their home in Modiin Illit to the hospital is painful and expensive - she's too weak for public transportation, so they must pay for private rides to every treatment.

Doctors have recommended a specialized treatment that could significantly extend Devora's life and improve her quality of life. But it costs 30,000 shekels per month - an impossible sum for a family already drowning in medical debt.

"Please, I'm asking from the depths of my heart," Devora says. "Help me continue my treatments. Help me stay alive for my children. Every contribution, every act of kindness, gives me another chance - another week, another smile, another bedtime story with my babies."

These aren't luxuries. This is the difference between life and death - between Devora's children growing up with their mother, or without her.

Time is running out. But with your help, Devora can continue fighting for every precious moment with her family.

