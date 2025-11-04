By Insight Financial Solutions

Moshe Pergamenikov, Licensed Insurance and Financial Advisor

For many English-speaking new immigrants and returning residents, dealing with Israel’s insurance system can feel overwhelming.

The language barrier, unfamiliar bureaucracy, and endless forms often lead to missed benefits and unnecessary financial losses - sometimes totaling tens or even hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Why Having an English-Speaking Agent Makes All the Difference

An insurance agent who speaks your language and understands the complexities of the Israeli system isn’t just a service provider - he’s your translator, advocate, and safety net.

While insurance companies often communicate in technical Hebrew and legal jargon, a bilingual agent bridges that gap and ensures you know exactly what you’re entitled to.

The difference between having a proactive, knowledgeable agent and trying to handle things alone can literally be worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

A Real-Life Example - 300,000 Shekels Recovered

Not long ago, I was contacted by an English-speaking client who had lost her ability to work and was struggling with her disability claim.

Frustrated and emotionally exhausted, she was ready to give up - the documents were in Hebrew, the process was confusing, and the insurance company seemed to use that confusion to its advantage.

After reviewing her case carefully, we discovered that the insurer had miscalculated her eligibility.

With persistence and professional support from the claims department at her agencey, we managed to secure her full entitlement - a payout of around ILS 300,000involving a lawyer or paying unnecessary fees.

She later summed it up perfectly:

“Your insurance agent is your superpower. Choose wisely.”

“Moshe, thank you for your patience and genuine care. You had nothing to gain - you just wanted to help.”

Why New Immigrants Need Tailored Guidance

Many new immigrants assume that their health, pension, or life insurance automatically covers everything.

But without proper guidance, they often find out too late that their coverage doesn’t fit their needs, their claims weren’t submitted correctly, or they’ve missed reimbursements they were entitled to years ago.

That’s why working with an English-speaking insurance agent in Israel who understands both the local system and the Anglo-Saxon mindset is invaluable.

Such an agent can communicate clearly with local companies, handle the Hebrew paperwork, and explain everything to you in simple English - no misunderstandings, no surprises.

The Value of an Ongoing Relationship

Many of my clients stay in touch with me regularly, not only when they need to file a claim.

We conduct annual reviews to make sure their policies are still relevant and cost-effective.

Often, we discover opportunities to save money, update coverage, or reclaim funds they didn’t know were available.

In Conclusion

Navigating Israel’s insurance landscape can be challenging, especially if Hebrew isn’t your first language.

But with the right professional by your side - someone who speaks your language and truly understands the Israeli system - you can protect your rights, avoid costly mistakes, and save tens or even hundreds of thousands of shekels.

