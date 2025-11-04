Executive summary:

Hezbollah, with Iranian support and sponsorship, is carrying out fundamental and focused military rehabilitation efforts. Iran is actively involved in training, professional accompaniment, and the transfer of experts - which gives the rehabilitation a strategic and deep character.

The organization’s geographic center of gravity on the southern front has shifted north of the Litani - to the Badr Unit sector.

Hezbollah is accelerating processes related to the core of its rehabilitation: indigenous production and repair of weapons (mass production capability for simple weapons and specific capability for advanced/precision weapons), arms and cash smuggling (despite the difficulty of transit through Syria and, as a result, the creation of alternative smuggling routes - “the new corridor”) including also extensive money-changing activity for transferring money-a central axis in financing, recruitment and training, the refreshing of operational plans, offensive readiness, and civilian infrastructures that serve as the base and cover for military rehabilitation. When examining the targeted objectives and the profile of the eliminated population, one can see that they correspond with the components of the rehabilitation core.

In light of its large infrastructure in southern Lebanon that was destroyed, we assess that Hezbollah places emphasis on secrecy.

We assess that there still exists a large remaining infrastructure of the “tunnel country”: tactical (regional) tunnels and underground infrastructure and strategic tunnels that were not damaged, with emphasis on areas where no Israeli ground manoeuvre was conducted - south of the Litani, north of the Litani up to Sidon (the Badr Unit area), and in the Bekaa, which is Hezbollah’s logistical-operational hinterland. In the tunnels and underground infrastructure in these areas, we estimate there are large quantities of weapons, some for storage and some prepared for launching.

Hezbollah is advancing an intensification of its UAV and loitering-munition array as a central effort for the future confrontation.

Hezbollah retains operational strike capability in various formats; as of today, it does not have broad invasion capability into the Galilee. it is not facing an actual dismantling of its weapons.

The State of Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces are limited in their ability and willingness to enforce weapons disarmament, among other reasons due to demographic issues, internal cooperation, fear of confrontation, and accessibility constraints. The gap between publications about (alleged) weapons-disarmament actions and reality are very large.

Internal political events in Lebanon (for example, the Raouché rock crisis in September 2025, the municipal elections that took place in May 2025, and the parliamentary elections expected in May 2026) constitute a significant perceptual incentive for Hezbollah and militants in efforts to avoid weapons dismantlement.

Military and civilian rehabilitation are intertwined: civilian - economic infrastructures serve as the basis for military rehabilitation. The aim of Israeli strikes in Lebanon is to damage this rehabilitation composite. Lebanon does not have the right to rehabilitate civilian infrastructure as long as it serves as cover and a base for Hezbollah’s military rehabilitation. Israel’s interest is to weaken this infrastructure as long as it continues to serve as a base and cover for Hezbollah’s military rehabilitation.

The purpose of strikes against ostensibly “civilian” infrastructures and “civilian professionals” is in fact to frustrate Hezbollah’s attempt to carry out military rehabilitation while “hiding” under the cover of civilian reconstruction.

The Lebanese, Arab and international media attempt to present this as a war against civilian rehabilitation and emphasize that it is a direct strike against civilian teams. It would be preferable for the media - and, more importantly, Lebanon’s leadership - to distinguish clearly between genuine civilian actors and those who merely appear to be civilian…

The repeated return of Lebanese residents to villages along the contact line with Israel poses a significant risk of civilians being used as human shields and also presents potential for Hezbollah’s military rehabilitation close to the border with Israel. At this stage, there is no identified permanent, continuous and significant Hezbollah presence and activity on the contact line.