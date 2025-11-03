Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Doron Almog and Chairman of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors Mark Wilf visited Captain (Res.) Maxim Herkin, who was abducted from the Supernova Music Festival on October 7th, 2023, and was freed last month.

During the visit to his home on Monday, Herkin shared with the agency heads his experiences in captivity, his deep faith in the Jewish people, which kept him strong during the toughest times, and the moving reunion with his daughter, Monica, after his release.

"With our nation, how could you not be strong? Every day, I understand more about how great the support was. At first, I thought I understood how great it was, but now I feel like I can't manage to understand. It just gets bigger," Herkin noted.

Herkin, who was born in the Soviet Union and immigrated to Israel from Ukraine, expressed great excitement over the Jewish Agency representatives' visit, and they promised to stand beside him and his family.

Almog and Wilf saluted Herkin for his strength and said that "diaspora Jewry will continue to work to raise international awareness to the return of all the hostages and deceased to Israel."