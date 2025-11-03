President Isaac Herzog on Monday addressed the State Memorial Ceremony marking thirty years since the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and honoring the memory of both Yitzhak and Leah Rabin.

In his remarks, President Herzog highlighted the opportunities for the region and the role of the United States in expanding peace and normalization across the Middle East.

“Israel’s impressive achievements on so many fronts, achievements that have changed the face of the Middle East, as has the strong and courageous alliance with the United States, with the American administration under President Trump, which is leading a determined and historic effort to expand the circle of peace and normalization in the region. All of these open up before us tremendous opportunities. In many ways, this is the realization of Rabin’s vision,” Herzog stated.

He stressed, “The State of Israel has always desired peace with all our neighbors. Many Israeli governments, including those led by Yitzhak Rabin, have worked toward this with all their strength, and we must continue to do so.

This being said, the President noted, "At the same time, there is no denying that today, as in Rabin’s time, it also depends on our neighbors, especially the Palestinians. It depends on their willingness to internalize and recognize our national home here, in our ancestral land, and to understand that the path of terror will never defeat us. On their willingness to create a horizon for ‘the day after’, for them and for us. On their willingness to change paradigms, to eradicate the terror that comes from within them, which, of course, also harms them. And most urgently, at this moment to uphold all the clauses of the agreement initiated by President Trump and act by every means and tool to bring back all the hostages and the fallen.”