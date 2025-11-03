Zionist Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore has called on Vice President Vance to speak out against Tucker Carlson: “Millions of Christian Zionists are puzzled as to why Vice-President JD Vance still appears to be colluding with Tucker Carlson. As American conservative institutions like the Heritage Foundation and Turning Point USA are censured for platforming and defending Tucker, a Jew Hater and Nazi Sympathizer, we ask for moral clarity from the West Wing.”

The host of the “Focus on Israel” television program continued: “As Bible believing Christians, we have had enough of Biblically illiterate groypers like Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens purporting to speak in the name of the Church. These people would not know their Bible if it hit them in the face. Let us not forget the many so-called Christians within the Third Reich, who created their own Nazi form of Christianity, founded by a fictitious make-believe self-styled Aryan Jesus - devoid of Hebrew roots.”

Describing the new Woke Right’s attempts to whitewash the Judeo-Christian values upon which America was founded, Cardoza-Moore added: “No one can erase the Judeo-Christian roots of America, which was founded by real Christians with deep roots, understanding, and appreciation for the Hebrew Bible. Our Founding Fathers would roll in their graves at the notion of Tucker Carlson as a defender of Christendom and American Values.”

She then focused back on the Vice-President, in a plea for action: “President Trump has already called out 'Cooky Tucker.' It is high time for Vice President Vance to take a public stance against his friend Tucker, which will make it harder for the insidious Woke Right to erode our Nation’s values any further. America First means standing with Israel and against antisemitism, because these are values upon which this great Nation was founded.”

Cardoza-Moore concluded: “I was among the first Zionist Christians to publicly oppose Tucker Carlson’s Jew-Hatred. He personally called me and questioned my Christian credentials because I support Israel and because I called him an antisemite. I took a lot of heat from my peers for daring to speak out. But this is a fight for the very moral fabric of our Nation. Now is not the time to sit on the fence or to mince our words. It is time to proclaim from the rooftops: Sorry Tucker, you cannot be a Nazi and a Christian.”