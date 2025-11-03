National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a statement at the Otzma Yehudit faction meeting, addressed the Sde Teiman affair and the investigation involving the ex-Military Advocate General, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Ben-Gvir raised severe allegations regarding Yerushalmi's cell phone, which went missing on Sunday after she disappeared for several hours at the beach in Tel Aviv, and its connection to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

According to the minister, "As I speak, a lady is sitting at the Justice Ministry and shaking from fear; she's afraid that the phone will be found. It is clear to all that it has evidence on it that implicates her in serious crimes. This lady is named Gali Baharav-Miara."

He added, "Why is she afraid? Because last night, the police arrested the MAG. This happened after the Attorney General, who is neck-deep in this affair, did everything she could to protect the MAG, and so the Deep State's status won't be harmed."

Regarding Tomer-Yerushalmi's phone, he stated: "The MAG lost her phone, no for naught. It is clear to all that when the materials on this phone are revealed, there will be an earthquake. And more precisely, the earth under the Deep State will shake."

Ben-Gvir continued to claim that "the Attorney General is the one who submitted the false affidavit to the Supreme Court together with the Military Advocate General, and she is the one behind the 'celebrity discounts' that she received in the investigation into this severe case, especially allowing her the ability to lose the phone."

He concluded his remarks on the matter: "I believe and hope that, despite the attempts by the AG to sabotage the investigation, the police will manage to find this telephone. It is clear to all that if they find or restore the things on the phone, it will open a Pandora's Box, to reveal the entire truth in this very serious affair, which began with an attempt by the head of the IDF's judicial system to hurt the good names of our heroic soldiers."

Ben-Gvir also mentioned the advancement of the death penalty for terrorists, and noted that the bill passed today in the National Security Committee and is expected to be voted on in a first reading on Wednesday. "Every terrorist should know: when he comes to murder, he has one sentence: death."