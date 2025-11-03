Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva announced on Sunday that former hostage Alon Ohel underwent both complex eye surgery and an orthopedic procedure.

The shoulder operation was performed by Dr. Yoav Rosenthal, Dr. Mark Lovenberg, and Dr. Shay Ribenzaft, all senior surgeons specializing in shoulder treatment.

The eye surgery was conducted by Prof. Irit Bahar, Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Beilinson, alongside Dr. Asaf Dotan, Head of the Retina Unit.

Prof. Bahar stated, "Today we performed a complex and exceptional eye surgery that should have taken place two years ago - years during which Alon was held captive in Gaza under extremely harsh conditions."

"Without medical care, in unsanitary conditions, deprived of sunlight, and suffering from starvation - when we realized just days ago that the eye could be saved, it was an emotional and hopeful moment. The surgery was successful, and in the coming days we will evaluate the extent of improvement in his vision."