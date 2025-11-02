On February 11, 2021, Zohran Mamdani participated in a virulently antisemitic 2-hour anti-Israel demonstration in NYC. Besides Mamdani, the rally featured some of the most notorious anti-Israel activists in the United States.

Mamdani himself called for the effective destruction of the State of Israel in language that we feel every voter in NYC is entitled to hear, contrary to the false impression of moderation that Mamdani has tried to cultivate in this year's election. As you watch this excerpt, think about whether you are comfortable with Mamdani as he spits out his real agenda.

Video Credit: Javier Soriano via YouTube

Transcript:

But more important than that, I'm someone who I co-founded my college's first Students for Justice in Palestine. The struggle for 'Palestine' is the struggle for dignity. And every single one of us is committed to dignity in Greenpoint has to be committed to dignity in Gaza. Every single one of us who wants justice in Whitestone needs to be fighting for justice in the 'West Bank'.

You might ask yourself what can you do in New York City to make sure that our brothers, our sisters, our families beyond the binary in 'Palestine' are safe, and free, and receive justice. You can put pressure on every single one of your elected officials, at the city council, at the state assembly, at the state senate, we have elected officials who are taking paid for trips to Israel. They are going there paid for by your tax dollars. They show up at the Israel Day parade and they say stand in solidarity.

We want to let them know that there are three letters that we have as an answer to what's happening in 'Palestine'. It's BDS (leads chants of "BDS").

That's what we're fighting for. We saw it before with South Africa, we'll see it again with 'Palestine'. You cannot expect injustice to stop without international pressure on that very injustice.

3.8. billion dollars every year is sent from the United States to Israel. 3.8 billion dollars, while our family here are homeless, while our family here do not have money for schools, we are sending money to weaponize the IDF even more than they already are. (Ed, For the true story, click here and here.)

So let us say that from this day forward we will stand in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs and we will hold every single person who has power this city, in this state, in this country, accountable for their incomprehensible fealty to the Israeli state.

Some of you may know I'm a proud socialist and I'm a proud member of the New York City DSA. And what brought me to that organization is the endorsement by that organization of BDS, is the belief that there is no distinction between the fight here and the fight there, because I grew up in this country when we had a phrase, "Progressive Except 'Palestine'." And we cannot allow that phrase to flourish for any longer.

If you're committed to justice show me your stance on 'Palestine'. If you say you're a socialist show me your stance on apartheid. That is what we're asking for from now on. We're not asking for it, we are demanding it.

So, I stand in solidarity with my Palestinian Arab family, I will stand in solidarity with them until the occupation is over, until apartheid is over, and until we have no distinction of dignity within 'Palestine', within Israel, within any part of this very world. Thank you very, very much. Once again, the answer: BDS. (Leads chants of "BDS").

Reposted from the Investigative Project on Terrorism. (IPT)