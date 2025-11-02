This is the moment for the Jewish people to choose unity.

This past week at the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem reminded us all how deeply the Zionist movement, the beating heart of the Jewish people, reflects both our finest qualities and our deepest challenges as a society. On one hand, we witnessed passion, faith, and Zionism at its best. On the other, we saw small politics, internal struggles, and a readiness to disqualify and divide.

The World Zionist Congress is not just another public institution. It is the oldest and most significant body uniting the entire Jewish people - from Israel to the Diaspora, from spiritual leaders to young students, from those who see Zionism as heritage to those who live it as the mission of this generation. Here, all streams, all movements, all identities meet to engage in the broadest Jewish conversation in the world.

After October 7, we are expected to act differently. Let us remember those early days after the tragedy, when we were one people with one heart. That is why it is so painful to see how the narrow spirit of Israeli politics has seeped even into this sacred forum - the same divisions that plague the Knesset, the same short-term coalitions willing to trade principles for power. But this is not our purpose. The Zionist Congress was born to unite, not to imitate the divisions of politics.

And yet, I see in the events of recent days not only crisis, but opportunity - a moment of truth. A chance to pause, look inward, and ask ourselves: will we once again cling to tribalism and partisanship, or will we choose to be the generation that restores the Zionist movement to its original mission: a bridge between parts, not a barrier between them.

The challenges facing the Jewish people today are immense: rising antisemitism across the world, even in places once thought safe; unprecedented polarization within Israel; loss of public trust; a generation searching for meaning and belonging. Against all this, there is no better remedy than unity - not the empty kind of slogans, but one grounded in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and a sense of collective purpose.

When I stood this week before the delegates in the plenary hall, I saw before me the full spectrum of the Jewish people - religious and secular, right and left, Israelis and Americans, young and old. I thought to myself how powerful this gathering is, and how fragile it becomes if we once again sink into the game of “who wins over whom.”

I call upon all representatives of the Zionist parties, from every stream and viewpoint, to pause the cold arithmetic of seats and titles and choose partnership. This is not the time to count who gains more, but who is willing to give up a little so that we all may gain together. This is the time to form a broad, courageous Zionist coalition that unites rather than divides; one that understands our responsibility to the Jewish people is greater than the political comfort of the moment.

If we can do that here, in the oldest Zionist institution in the world, we can show the Knesset of Israel and the entire Israeli society that it is possible to act differently - to argue without hate, to share responsibility, and to work together even when we disagree.

I believe history will not remember this moment by the titles or positions distributed, but by one simple question: did we rise to the challenge? Did we choose unity when we could have chosen division?

The choice is in our hands.

This is the moment for the Jewish people to choose unity.