Hamas used the Gaza War Cemetery, the final resting place of hundreds of British soldier, as a weapons storage site, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed.

The Daily Mail reported that IDF troops discovered a missile launcher hidden beneath the Commonwealth cemetery in Daraj Tuffah, Gaza City, which was found after a Hamas supply tunnel running beneath the site was destroyed.

The cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, contains more than 3,400 graves from the First and Second World Wars.

“Hamas has militarized every inch of Gaza-from hospitals to cemeteries,” said a former IDF serviceman. “When Israel avoids targeting these sites, Hamas survives; when the IDF takes action, they accuse Israel of desecration. Using war graves to cover their tunnels is a perfect example of this.”

British Army veteran Major Wayne Owers said he was “sickened” by Hamas’s use of holy ground for military purposes.

The IDF reinforced that it does not target cemeteries, but that Hamas deliberately hides weapons and infrastructure in civilian areas, including graveyards, using them as shields in its war against Israel.