For the first time in Israel, doctors at Kaplan Medical Center have successfully performed an EndoArt artificial cornea transplant, offering new hope to patients suffering from severe corneal disease.

The groundbreaking procedure was carried out on a patient with advanced corneal edema whose three previous transplants using human donor corneas had failed.

Developed in Israel by EyeYon Medical, the EndoArt implant replaces the function of the cornea’s endothelium without requiring biological tissue donation. The device represents a global breakthrough in ophthalmology, providing a new solution for patients who cannot undergo conventional corneal transplants.

The EndoArt is an ultra-thin, bioinert implant that can be inserted in a short and precise procedure. Unlike donor tissue, it is not expected to be rejected. The implant restores corneal transparency in patients with advanced endothelial diseases, and hundreds of successful transplants have already been performed worldwide-significantly improving patients’ vision and quality of life.

Prof. Arie Marcovich, Director of the Ophthalmology Department at Kaplan Medical Center, described the achievement as “a real breakthrough that gives hope to patients waiting for a corneal transplant, especially those who have exhausted all other options.”

“The patient who underwent surgery today had already experienced three failed transplants from human donors, and it was not possible to perform another one,” Prof. Markovich explained. “EyeYon Medical’s new implant opens up for him-and for many other patients-the opportunity to see again without the need for a human corneal donation. This is especially important in Israel, where waiting lists for corneal transplants can last months or even years.”

Nahum Ferera, CEO of EyeYon Medical, said, “The first EndoArt implant at Kaplan Hospital marks another significant step in our journey to restore sight to people around the world. The technology that was born at Kaplan returns to the hospital as a finished, safe, and effective product after hundreds of successful surgeries worldwide. We are proud to collaborate with leading ophthalmology teams in Israel and to continue bringing groundbreaking innovation from Israeli science directly to the operating room. This is an exciting moment for our team-to see how Israeli technology truly changes lives.”

EyeYon Medical, an Israeli medical device company, specializes in advanced treatments for corneal diseases. Its EndoArt implant is the world’s first solution designed to replace the cornea’s endothelial layer without the need for a human donor.